Spread across nearly two dozen locations, the Maryville City Schools Foundation’s annual Starlight Gala fundraiser lived up to its theme of “Better Together,” raising $142,588 on April 10. An earlier raffle brought in an additional $9,000 for the Children’s Fund, which supports Maryville’s Family Resource Center.
Attendance of 344 was around average for the annual event, but because of coronavirus precautions, they were in small groups across 21 host locations, mainly at homes but with one public venue, Vienna Coffee House.
“Due to the pandemic and due to our teachers going back to school and our administrators being very committed to keeping our kids in school, we didn’t really feel that we should do anything different either, so we made it happen in a different way and kept the gala going and did not sacrifice being together because our teachers and our administrators have sacrificed,” said Lauren Childress, who chaired the event with Diana Lennox.
The hosts received a “party pack” the Thursday before the event, including plate ware, chaffing dishes, programs, party favors and even a charging cube so guests would be ready to bid during a live online auction. Saturday all that was left to pick up was the food from the Copper Cellar.
Guests began arriving at 6 p.m. for appetizers and the cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 7, a virtual program at 8 and dessert at 9.
Recorded videos highlighted the evening’s honorees, Edwin C. Nichols Jr. receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award, Brett Coulter the Distinguished Service Award, Dr. Laura Sawyer Green the Outstanding Young Alumni Award, and All Star Outfitters owners Kristy and Cole Stott with the Partnership Award.
The auction on YouTube Live raised $12,700, and an online auction before the event raised $16,265.
The foundation raises money to support students in the schools, and the Children’s Fund helps with other needs, such as food or transportation to doctor’s appointments. This year’s gala, coming together during the pandemic, played another role.
“This town used to feel super small, and it’s getting bigger and faster,” Childress said. “I think it’s important for us to preserve the sense of community that Maryville has always had, so that we can continue to rally around our schools and our families and make this continue to feel small even though we are growing at the speed of light.”
