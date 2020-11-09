The Maryville City Schools Foundation is accepting public nominations for its annual Starlight Awards through Nov. 19.
“The MCSF Board of Directors and Starlight Gala Committee want the Selection Committee to review the broadest possible range of qualified nominees in each category,” said Barbara Jenkins, MCSF executive director said. “Their goal is to recognize the accomplishments of MHS graduates, the dedication of those who serve the schools, and the partnerships of those who support education in our community.”
Nominations from the public should follow guidelines below:
• Distinguished Alumni Award — granted to Maryville High School graduates who have made outstanding or distinguished contributions to their professions or chosen fields of endeavor or for distinguished human service to their community, state or nation.
• Outstanding Young Alumni — granted to MHS graduates 35 or younger at the time of nomination for significant accomplishments in their professions or chosen fields of endeavor or for distinguished human service to their community, state or nation.
• Distinguished Service — granted to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to public education in the City of Maryville.
• Foundation Partnership — granted to a business or family who exemplifies dedication to education through financially supporting Maryville City Schools and/or the Maryville City Schools Foundation.
MCSF staff, MCSF Board of Directors members and current Maryville Board of Education members are ineligible. All nominations will remain under consideration for two years.
Members of the community have until Nov. 19 to complete the nomination form, which is available online at www.maryvillecityschoolsfoundation.org or by contacting the MCSF office at mcsf@maryville-schools.org.
Send completed nomination forms to Jenkins via email to barba ra.jenkins@maryville-schools.org or mail to her at 402 Melrose St., Maryville, TN 37803 postmarked no later than Nov. 19.
For more information about the Starlight Awards, the nomination process, sponsorship or event tickets call Jenkins at 865-982-7121 Ext 11501.
MCSF Board Chair Debbie Ernsberger said, “The Starlight Gala, presented by the Maryville City Schools Foundation, is a premier event to recognize alumni and supporters of Maryville City Schools. We hope our community members will take time to nominate worthy recipients for the categories of Distinguished Alumni, Outstanding Young Alumni, Distinguished Service and Foundation Partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.