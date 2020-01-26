Maryville City Schools supporters and distinguished alumni will be honored Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Maryville City Schools Foundation’s 17th annual Starlight Gala.
Starlight Awards this year will go to Steve W. Chaddick, Mark White, Benton Neil Taylor and John Clark.
Chaddick is receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award, which honors Maryville High School graduates who have made outstanding contributions to their professions or chosen fields of endeavor or for distinguished service to their community, state or nation.
After graduating from MHS in 1969, Chaddick earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and is a member of the Georgia Tech Academy of Distinguished Engineering Alumni.
He served as senior vice president and chief strategy office of CIENA Corp., which he co-founded in 1994, and helped create more than 4,000 jobs. Chaddick’s accolades include being named to the Forbes ASAP Top 100 in Technology in 1997 and being profiled in “Fast Company” in 2001. Retired from CIENA, in 2004 he founded Ridgewood Advisors LLC as a vehicle for angel investing, mentoring technology entrepreneurs and advancing innovation in the Southeast.
Chaddick’s community involvement focuses on education, fine arts and children’s healthcare. Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre, The Galloway School, Woodruff Arts Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Georgia Tech are all beneficiaries of his servanthood.
Distinguished Service
White, who retired from MHS following more than 40 years as a teacher, is receiving the Distinguished Service Award, for outstanding service and dedication to education in the City of Maryville.
White earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history education from Georgia College and his educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University. During his 20 years teaching at Maryville High, he was recognized as co-winner with Penny Ferguson of the Disney American Teacher Award and the Unsung Heroes Award from Northern Life Insurance. White’s other awards include Outstanding Teacher of the Humanities from the Tennessee Humanities Council and Outstanding History Teacher from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Before retiring, White began an effort to make the historical artifacts he routinely used in his classroom available to other classes. With assistance from administrators at MHS and the district, White’s dream of creating the MHS Little History Museum became a reality by Veterans Day of 2018. White said his reason for creating the museum was that “veteran teachers retire, taking with them experience and expertise. The museum was my way of giving back some of my 42 years of teaching experience to future classes at MHS.” He continues to serve as the museum’s curator.
Outstanding Young Alumni
Taylor, MHS Class of 2002, is receiving the Outstanding Young Alumni Award, granted to MHS graduates age 35 or younger for significant accomplishments in their professions or chosen fields of endeavor or for distinguished human service to their community, state or nation.
Taylor earned a bachelor of arts degree in from Maryville College in 2006 with a major/minor in biological sciences and chemistry. He went on to earn three additional degrees: a master’s degree in biological sciences from Clemson University, and both a master’s and doctorate from Columbia University in ecology, evolution and environmental biology. He is currently a Smithsonian Institute Postdoctoral Fellow at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Maryland. This fall, Taylor will start his new faculty position as assistant professor of organismic and evolutionary biology at Harvard University.
His research focuses on understanding how forests respond to climate change and how the growth of those forests captures carbon dioxide to slow the progression of future climate change. Since 2013, he has written numerous research publications and given many oral national and international presentations on his research.
Foundation Partnership Award
Clark, MHS Class of 1971 and founder of Vienna Coffee Co., is receiving the Foundation Partnership Award, given to a business or family who exemplifies dedication to education through financially supporting Maryville City Schools and/or the Maryville City Schools Foundation.
“John has put his heart fully into this community, and everything he does, he does with an eye to how it will make Maryville a better place to live” wrote the Rev. Dr. Emily Anderson in her nomination of him. He made it a priority for students to have free Wi-Fi access in his coffee house, and Maryville students gather there to socialize, study and work on group projects. Students from Sam Houston Elementary also have been welcomed to the Vienna Coffee stage to give poetry readings, and student artwork is often on display.
Clark gave his time and passion to his alma mater when MHS librarians approached him with their vision to open a coffee shop staffed by students. During the planning phases, he consulted on equipment, recipes and best practices. In spring 2014, the MHS library opened the Rebel Roast Coffee Shop with a Bunn brewer on loan from Vienna Coffee Co., as well as Vienna ground coffee and syrups.
Recipients will be honored and the awards presented during the Starlight Gala on Feb. 29 at the Hilton Knoxville Airport. Community members may purchase tickets to attend the award ceremony and dinner. For more information on sponsorship or to purchase tickets visit www.maryvillecityschoolsfoundation.org, email barbara.jenkins@maryville-schools.org or call 865-982-7121, ext. 11501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.