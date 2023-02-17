For Kevin Tubbs, the opportunity to become executive director of the Maryville City Schools Foundation came at just the right time.
He retired as an athletic director in Alabama on Jan. 31 and started his new position here Feb. 1. “I still wanted to be around kids, and I still wanted to be in education,” Tubbs said.
He has been coming to the Great Smoky Mountains for vacation his entire life and had been thinking about moving here for perhaps a decade. “My son and I are definitely addicted to the mountains, the trails, the fly fishing,” Tubbs said.
When he showed the MCSF job posting to his wife, Kendall, she said, “That’s you.”
“I’ve raised money, I’ve worked with booster clubs, I’ve worked with foundations, I’ve worked with kids, I’ve worked elementary, I’ve worked high school,” Tubbs explained.
His first 30-minute phone interview with members of the foundation’s search committee convinced him that this was the job he wanted.
“I really want to reach out and help kids, help students, and that’s what this foundation does,” Tubbs said.
He also was impressed by the history and focus of the foundation, first chartered in 1991. “That’s a testament to the community, the school system, the board,” he said. “That sold me.”
Tubbs described his primary role as connecting people with Maryville City Schools. “I’m constantly looking for anyone in the community that wants to donate time, talent, treasure,” he said.
Tubbs already has been out meeting teachers in the schools and seeing past projects the foundation has funded. When teachers submit a grant application he wants to do more than read a paragraph on paper. He wants to talk with the educators and see their vision. He also intends to follow up on successes so they can be spread among the schools.
The foundation’s board considers requests for less than $2,000 at every meeting and larger proposals every quarter. The board also administers several scholarship programs.
One thing that sets the Maryville City Schools Foundation apart from others and impressed Tubbs is its Children’s Fund, which funnels donations to the district’s Family Resource Center. Through that the district annually helps more than 550 children with needs from shoes and eyeglasses to help with the family’s utility bills.
The foundation currently is selling raffle tickets to support the Children’s Fund, with the drawing for $1,000 to be held at the annual Starlight Gala fundraiser March 3 at the Airport Hilton.
As a teacher, Tubbs said, “I knew students that were struggling, families that were struggling. A lot of foundations don’t have that.”
Tubbs’ own teachers and coaches inspired him to take that career path. “Throughout 25 years I’ve taught a little bit of everything,” he said, from health to history to computer applications.
His first teaching job was as an elementary physical education teacher, a position he held for three years before moving to the high school level. “When you go from teaching kindergartners to sixth graders your day changes drastically,” he observed.
“I think I’ve probably coached everything except for volleyball and wrestling,” Tubbs said, including a state championship girls basketball team, the Homewood High School Lady Patriots, in 2017.
His son, Logan, is completing his student teaching this semester in Alabama, where Kendall also is still living. They’ll be joining Kevin in Tennessee in May.
