The fundraiser for Maryville City Schools this week will be a bit different from past years, with events spread over two days, the new Miles 4 Maryville name and Misty Parker organizing the event, instead of just walking a mile with her son and husband.
Parker became executive director of the Maryville City Schools Foundation on Aug. 2, filling the position Barbara Jenkins held for 15 years before retiring.
Parker had worked for the East Tennessee Foundation for a couple of years and wasn’t planning to move on when she saw the posting for the MCSF, an opportunity to support Maryville schools through her passion for working with nonprofits and giving. She gave up a commute on Alcoa Highway for a job she could walk to if she wishes.
A 1990 graduate of William Blount High School, Parker began her nonprofit career working for “Nine Counties. One Vision,” earning her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. She later worked in marketing for Rural/Metro Ambulance Service, wrote grant applications for Blount County Habitat for Humanity and worked for the Junior League of Knoxville before joining the East Tennessee Foundation.
Parker has been touring Maryville’s seven schools to see the impact of the foundation’s grants, such as three calming rooms at Coulter Grove Intermediate School. The MCSF Children’s Fund also supports the Family Resource Center, which helps with needs such as transportation to eye appointments, clothing and even instrument rentals. “I didn’t know about the Children’s Fund,” Parker said about coming into her new position, but she noted that MCS has both children with needs and families who can provide help.
Maryville teachers may apply for grants throughout the school year, and Parker said the foundation currently has about $150,000 on hand, since during the past school year there weren’t as many applications. The board of directors considers applications for $2,000 or less monthly and larger grants quarterly.
Between the Miles 4 Maryville and the foundation’s Starlight Gala fundraiser, Parker will work on donor relations and other fundraising such as an annual giving campaign with city employees.
A week before registration closes — at noon Aug. 20 — 500 people already had signed up for the 10K, 5K or 1-mile events Saturday, Aug. 21, and the foundation hopes to gain 200 to 300 more this week.
Instead of having same-day activities like the previous Rebel Run, this year the foundation is opening the Friday Night Frenzy to the entire community with no admission cost.
Instead, donation jars will be placed around the Maryville Junior High School track area, which will have food trucks and activities including face painting, a balloon artist, an inflatable obstacle course, a dunking booth, cornhole games, soccer goals set up and a martial arts demonstration.
The staggered start the next morning will begin at 6:30 a.m. for the 10K, 7:30 a.m. for the 5K and 8:30 a.m. for the 1 mile. Parker said they may consider a half marathon option in a couple of years but move the event to a cooler month.
