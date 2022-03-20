The Maryville City Schools Foundation will honor four individuals at its April 2 Starlight Gala who have responded to international disasters, guided the community response to COVID-19 and been leaders in educating and coaching Maryville students.
During the fundraiser for Maryville City Schools, the foundation will present the Distinguished Alumni Award to Hannah Langham, Distinguished Service Award to Sandra Abbot Elder, Outstanding Young Alumni Award to Derek Hunt and Foundation Partnership Award to Robert Schmidt.
Langham, a 2000 graduate of Maryville High School, is receiving the award given for outstanding contributions to the person’s profession or chosen field of endeavor or for distinguished service to their community, state or nation.
She studied psychology at the University of Tennessee and has served those in need locally and around the world. Langham has a heart for those who are underprivileged and displaced, risking her own health and safety to provide aid in areas of need.
She has volunteered in many communities that have been ravaged by tornados, floods and other disasters and worked around the world, including in Haiti, Mexico, Namibia, Belgium, Northern Iraq, Antigua and Barbuda. She spent five weeks in New York City at an emergency field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
“Hannah is such an inspiration to me and I am certain to others across this globe,” Sharon Phillips Earley, guidance counselor at John Sevier Elementary wrote in her nomination. “She is a bright light on this path we call life and especially now during this national pandemic. What a hero she is for our community and for Maryville City Schools!”
Elder Distinguished Service
Elder’s work as a teacher is being recognized with the award for an individual who has demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to education in the City of Maryville.
She teaches special education at MHS and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Tennessee Technological University.
Recognizing the need for students to have real-life work experience and interaction with the community, her dream was to open a cafe completely operated by her students.
Elder, MHS staff and students worked for many years to raise the funds needed to make the dream a reality, and in 2001 Café Le Rêve opened in a trailer on the high school campus.
Café Le Rêve was one of the first programs of its kind and over the past two decades has grown in influence and reputation.
Many past workers have returned to tell Elder that because they developed good work habits and experience in high school, they were able to easily obtain work after graduation. Local businesses including Aubrey’s and Blount Memorial Hospital have hired students trained at the cafe.
With the opening of the Culinary Arts Building in 2017, Café Le Rêve is now able to serve a greater number of guests and even host community meetings and groups.
Elder took on the challenge to provide an “outside-of the-box” experience for her students, and she pulled the community together to make her dream a reality.
She also is a certified riding instructor and has been a Blount County 4-H leader since 1987. She works with several horse associations and volunteers her time at Harmony Family Center/Camp Montvale as a therapeutic riding consultant.
Hunt Young Alumni
Teacher and coach Derek Hunt is receiving the Outstanding Young Alumni Award, granted to an MHS graduate age 35 or younger when nominated, for significant accomplishments in their profession or chosen field of endeavor or for distinguished human service to their community, state or nation.
Hunt, MHS Class of 2007, mentored many students as a math teacher at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School and assistant football and basketball coach. He challenged his students in the classroom, and when meeting with parents took time to share each student’s positive accomplishments.
He stepped into the MHS head football coaching position following a much celebrated and admired predecessor. In that role he continues to mentor young men to grow into strong individuals as well as athletes. In his first year as head coach, Hunt was named the 2017 PrepXtra Football Coach of the Year, and in 2018 he was named the East Tennessee CAREacter Star Head Coach by CARE 365 organization, a nonprofit dedicated to rewarding good character in sports.
Despite his young age, his strong teaching background has made him a well-respected coach. Both personally and professionally, Hunt exhibits a maturity that is well beyond his years and is an incredible role model for the students.
Schmidt Partnership
Robert Schmidt, director of the Blount County Health Department, is receiving the Foundation Partnership Award, which goes to an organization or family who exemplifies dedication to education through supporting Maryville City Schools and/or the foundation
Schmidt graduated magna cum laude in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science degree in public health and concentration in administration from East Tennessee State University. He earned a master’s degree in public health from ETSU in 2018.
He has served as director of the Blount County Health Department since 2015.
In this capacity, he has worked with MCS in several ways, such as coordinating tobacco prevention education in Adventure Clubs and increasing mental health awareness at the junior high and high school.
His leadership has been extremely valued by MCS during the pandemic, assisting schools through Tennessee Department of Health and CDC COVID-19 guidelines. He has led local COVID-19 mass testing and vaccination events as well as daily testing. He is the COVID-19 expert for Blount County government as well as Maryville and Alcoa governments.
Community members are invited to attend the 19th annual Starlight Gala for dinner and the awards presentation April 2.
