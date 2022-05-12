Maryville residents interested in enrolling their children in the new Maryville Virtual School are invited to an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
The new Maryville City Schools option for grades K-12 will begin with the 2022-23 school year in August.
At next week’s meeting parents will hear an overview of the program from MCS Assistant Director Amy Vagnier and MVS Director Deana Bishop, and parents will be able to ask questions.
Enrollment in MVS is open now, and parents can complete the process and upload documents online. Students currently enrolled in Maryville City Schools can go to their school’s office and ask to complete a transfer form for the virtual school. New students can start the enrollment process on the MCS website (www.maryville-schools.org/parentsstudents/registrationverifcation/new).
For the first year the virtual school is open only to students zoned for Maryville City Schools. “We hope our city home school families come to the information session and consider partnering with the school system to educate their children,” Bishop said.
Maryville hasn’t set an application deadline, but she said enrolling early in the summer will help the district plan for the upcoming year.
In an email to parents Thursday, May 12, the school district said the virtual school “is not a re-packaging of the MCS COVID ‘digital’ instruction where students Zoomed with teachers for instruction. MVS is a true virtual school with on-line curriculum and instruction with weekly assignments that can be completed on your own schedule.”
Maryville will require students in kindergarten and first grade to attend one half-day session each week at the former Fort Craig School of Dynamic Learning building, and they may have some small group lessons on Zoom as well.
In the email MCS said, “Teachers will support student learning through videoed instruction, assignment feedback, email, and video-conferencing, as needed. At the MVS school building, we will have areas set up for students to receive in-person support and tutoring, as well as an assessment center for any mandatory on-site testing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.