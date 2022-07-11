Maryville City Schools plans to hold eighth and ninth grade students more accountable for results on state testing in future years.
A revised policy the Maryville Board of Education passed on first reading Monday, July 11, makes TNReady and End Of Course exams under the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program 15% of the final course grades for students in grades four through 12. Previously the scores could count for 15% of only the second semester grade.
The policy retains the option for the director of schools to exclude the test results from students’ final grades if the state doesn’t send them at least five instructional days before the end of the course. “That’s pretty much every time,” Director Mike Winstead said, noting Maryville has used the EOC scores for high school grades, in fairness to those who take courses in the fall semester and have the scores counted.
Winstead said he’d like to make more of an effort next spring to include those scores in the final grades for grades eight and nine, at the junior high.
Third grade retention
At the meeting Winstead also gave a brief overview of the district’s TCAP results from from the 2021-22 school year, which the state released last week.
Winsted noted that in English language arts Tennessee’s standards for being proficient in each grade are based on progress needed to ultimately score 23 on the ACT college entrance exam.
“You could set the bar anywhere you want and make schools look as good or bad as you want,” said Winstead, who was on the committee a decade ago that set the standards.
“We have one of the highest targets in the nation for proficiency,” he said. Tennessee students who score at “approaching” grade level proficiency would be considered on track in most other states, he explained. “It’s not always been higher, but it’s higher now.”
Winstead said successful people score lower than 23 on the ACT, and he noted that Tennessee requires only a 21 for recipients of the state’s Hope Scholarship.
“You’re rewarded if you get a 21 on the ACT (with the scholarship), but if you’re on track to get a 21 in third grade we’re going to talk to you about retention,” Winstead said, referring to a state law scheduled to take effect at the end of the coming school year.
“It’s not going to make sense to parents when we talk to someone at the 50th percentile in third grade who’s reading, we think, really, really well ... but the state says that you’re not on track for a 23 so we’ve got to talk with you about summer school or retention,” he told the board.
Winstead has been publicly vocal about his opposition to the requirement since Gov. Bill Lee proposed it in 2021. After the meeting he said Maryville will be communicating with parents early and often about the potential impact of the state law if their students may be required to attend summer school or be retained in third grade at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Teachers matter
Winstead also took issue Monday, July 11, with state news releases on district TCAP scores, which he said hardly mentioned teachers, as well as recent comments by charter schools leader Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College. “He’s basically saying the same thing, that teachers don’t matter ... it isn’t a hard job and anybody can do it,” Winstead said. “I’m glad we don’t live in a community that thinks that,” that instructional materials are more important than teachers or that anybody can teach.
“That’s so misguided, so far from the truth,” Maryville’s director said.
“What we should be doing is celebrating what our teachers have accomplished more than ever over the last two years, three years,” he said.
School board members also voiced their support for teachers. “It is a true calling,” said board member Julie Elder, referring to her mother-in-law, Sandra Elder, a longtime special education teacher at Maryville High School.
Chairman Nick Black said, “That person has never been to Maryville. He’s never seen great teaching like we’ve got. There’s great teachers all across the state, but this is a special place.”
In other action this week the board approved the second reading of several policy updates, including one required by the state that will change high school grading to a 10-point scale. With that a score of 90 will be an A, instead of the cutoff at 93, and an F grade will be 59 or below, instead of 69 under Maryville’s previous scale.
The board also approved adding Coulter Grove and Montgomery Ridge intermediate schools to its cleaning contract with Duncan & Sons’ Building Maintenance, which it has contracted with since spring break at the junior high and high school. With another five-year cleaning contract expiring, MCS has hired its own custodial staff for the three elementary schools.
