Increased enrollment in Maryville City Schools is likely to give it at least $400,000 more than budgeted for the current school year.
MCS will see $183,000 in additional state “growth funds,” and a larger share of local tax revenues, Director Mike Winstead told the Maryville Board of Education during a recent budget work session.
Maryville’s enrollment will give it the largest share in its history of property and sales tax revenue split with Blount County and Alcoa City Schools, he said.
Although sales tax revenues likely will be down for the last third of the fiscal year, March through June, Winstead said, “We’re going to get a bigger piece of a smaller pie.”
Local sales tax revenue for the first eight months was well above what MCS had budgeted, so a downturn now isn’t expected to be a problem for the district.
Maryville’s share of attendance rose from about 30% last year to 30.36% this year, and that’s enough to add more than $100,000 in sales tax money alone, the director said.
Winstead told the board he doesn’t plan to recommend a budget amendment to spend the additional $400,000 or more now expected this fiscal year.
Raise next year
Maryville City Schools should be able to fund at least a 0.5% raise in 2020-21, on top of annual step increases, Winstead told the board at its April 13 work session.
“I feel confident that we can at least do the half, but until we can get the BEP estimate and we get some better handle on the sales tax, I don’t think we want to speak about much more than that,” Winstead said, referring to state funding under the Basic Education Program formula.
“Our salary increases have been pretty significant, especially last year with our 4% across the board for all employees,” he said.
The step increase will cost $425,000, and the district is budgeting a 5% increase in medical costs. That $314,000 for insurance is almost as much as a 1% pay raise, the director noted.
MCS will need to budget an additional $46,000 in payments to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System next year, and Winstead warned that could rise in the 2021-22 budget depending on the stock market. “This could look very different next year depending on what happens in the next 12 months,” he told the board.
Winstead noted that 83% of the MCS general purpose budget goes to salaries and benefits.
At this time the district doesn’t expect any increase in staffing.
Room in budget
Two changes in the next fiscal year will free some money for the schools.
The city of Maryville is expected to take on the cost of three school resource officers whom the school district has carried on its budget for two years.
The city also will take over bond payments for the expansion of John Sevier and Foothills elementary schools, which accounted for $150,000 of this year’s $55.5 million MCS budget.
