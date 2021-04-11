Maryville City Schools is building on its recent diversity work by looking at ways to remove barriers to student achievement.
“It’s about all kids having equal access and opportunity,” Director Mike Winstead told the Maryville Board of Education during a work session Wednesday, April 7.
The district at the June 14 school board meeting plans to deliver a strategic plan focused on equity and access, but school officials highlighted some topics during the work session.
With 23% of Maryville students at family income levels that qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, economically disadvantaged students will be a major focus.
For example, Winstead said the district may look at providing bus transportation so students without their own way to reach campuses can take dual enrollment classes at Pellissippi State Community College or the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
“That is an equity issue,” he said.
Assistant Director Amy Vagnier cited the potential problems students may face completing homework projects if their family has low income or doesn’t speak English as its first language.
“How many times in the Vagnier house have we written a check or gone to Walmart and spent $57 on a project that other families just can’t buzz over and do, and there’s a real difference in a project that you’ve spent $57 on, not to mention the amounts of times that we help our children with those projects,” she said.
The district plans to look closer at representation by different groups in a range of categories, from leadership opportunities to school clubs and discipline.
“We’ve had these conversations again and again … when are we going to put them into practice?” board member Candy Morgan asked.
Winstead pointed to progress in areas such as expanding enrollment in honors courses and career and technical education programs.
Vagnier compared making changes to turning a cruise ship and noted it also takes time to build buy-in from people.
The district is looking at needs for nontraditional support, the assets it has and how to remove barriers, she said.
Vagnier also told the board that the district recently made it easier for administrators to identify minority candidates in the hiring pool, and just by highlighting the topic the district is receiving recommendations for diverse candidates from community members.
