Maryville City Schools might build a fourth elementary school on the east side of town in a few years to handle projected enrollment growth.
Last May, after a year of study, the Maryville Board of Education approved a long-term plan to build an addition to Sam Houston Elementary, expand the high school to bring the ninth grade back to that campus and move seventh grade from the intermediate schools to the junior high.
During a budget work session Wednesday, April 7, Director Mike Winstead said that plan would give the district the capacity for 480 students per grade, but based on current estimates the elementary schools would be hitting that just as the addition to SHE would be completed.
“We’ll probably have 440 per grade next year,” he told the board. “I don’t think it makes sense, as we now look at our numbers, to expand Sam Houston and then immediately have need and have nowhere else to expand.”
Current kindergarten enrollment is 423, and Winstead said that is likely lower because of the pandemic and parents choosing to delay when their child starts school.
He called his current enrollment projections “very conservative.”
“I think we’re going to see 2021-22 and beyond be significantly more than what we have here,” Winstead said, suggesting the board revisit the topic in September, after enrollment figures are in for the new school year.
Maryville’s kindergarten registration is planned for mid-April, and he said, “I think it’s going to be a bumper crop.”
To plan for 15-20 years in the future, Winstead said administrators would need to think about 550 to 600 students per grade. A new elementary school would give Maryville the capacity for 600.
When board member Candy Morgan asked about a possible location, Winstead said his preference would be for students from Foothills and Sam Houston elementary schools to go to Montgomery Ridge Intermediate, with students from John Sevier and the new elementary school zoned for Coulter Grove Intermediate.
The school would require 15-20 acres, and Winstead said he was thinking about building it near Amerine Park or along East Lamar Alexander Parkway where Walmart had proposed building a store until 2018.
Time and money
Jim Hinton, principal for Cope Architecture, has been working with MCS on the long-range building plans and estimates total construction costs of bidding the projects in 2025 at $49 million.
That’s based on:
• $24 million for a new elementary school
• $4 million for an eight-classroom addition to the junior high
• $21 million for a 38-classroom addition, a kitchen addition and converting four classrooms into cafeteria space at the high school.
A proposed schedule would have design work starting in May 2024, with the high school and junior high ready at the end of July 2026 and the new elementary school opening in the 2027-28 school year.
Rezoning
Winstead expects to propose rezoning a “significant number” of elementary school students to take effect in the 2022-23 school year, with existing students grandfathered in and accommodations for families with siblings.
A recent expansion at Foothills provided for eight classes per grade, but the director expects the school to reach that in three of the four grades in the coming school year.
Although growth in areas such as Morganton Road is affecting Foothills Elementary, the rezoning will have to involve Sam Houston and John Sevier as well.
SHE house
During its meeting scheduled for April 19, the board is expected to consider buying a house in front of Sam Houston Elementary for $225,000.
“As some point I think we all envision all of those houses being gone and having a true front of an elementary school,” including more parking, Winstead said.
In the interim, five school district technology staff members might have their office in the house. In the long term, the entire Central Office staff could be relocated to allow that current space to either be used for high school programming or torn down to make room for a new gymnasium.
