Maryville City Schools is looking to move its Central Office, alternative school, new virtual school and other operations into the former Fort Craig school building over the next few years.
MCS already had announced plans to open a Maryville Virtual School at Fort Craig for the 2022-23 school year. During a budget retreat Thursday morning, March 31, Director Mike Winstead explained the other proposed moves.
As part the the district’s long-term facilities plan, MCS could move the Central Office staff from the high school campus, freeing space for a new auditorium.
To make room for expansion of Sam Houston Elementary, the district would move offices currently in adjacent homes, including the employee clinic, Family Resource Center and Maryville City Schools Foundation. Maryville’s iReach technology team already is moving to Fort Craig.
Eventually the MCS Central Office staff would be on the top floor of Fort Craig, and MVS and Maryville Academy, the alternative program currently located near John Sevier Elementary, would be on the ground floor.
MCS closed the Fort Craig School of Dynamic Learning in 2012, to offset the cost of opening Coulter Grove Intermediate School. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Blount County has leased the space since 2015, and that agreement ends Dec. 31, 2023.
Winstead told the board MCS has given the Boys & Girls Club notice it will be reclaiming the entire building at the end of the lease, and they have had several positive conversation. The club is looking at its options for the future, from a new location to offering programs in individual schools.
In the meantime MCS will be able to use the entire upstairs, the library and the old art and music rooms.
The FIRST Robotics team that currently uses some space at Fort Craig will move to the new workforce development center under construction on the Blount County campus of Pellissippi State Community College, according to Winstead.
MHS, SHE expansions
Winstead hopes to build a high school addition with 36-38 classrooms and a new auditorium in time to open for the 2025-26 school year.
Instead of waiting for the City of Maryville to be ready for new debt in 2027, MCS would cover the design and initial loan repayment, using part of a fund balance that is approaching $10 million.
Currently MCS is estimating the construction cost for the high school expansion at $30 million, and Winstead estimates the annual payments on that debt at about $2.1 million. “If we have $10 million in fund balance we could float that for a couple of years, and then the city could take it up in 2027,” when its debt load eases, he explained.
Winstead also told school board members that he is recommending the district expand Sam Houston Elementary instead of building a fourth elementary school. A new school would add about $1 million a year in operating costs to the district’s budget.
The long-term capital projects plan Winstead presented during the board’s retreat at the House in the Woods on the Maryville College campus estimates a $5 million expansion and renovation of SHE could open in 2028-29. Winstead said that would give MCS enough capacity at the elementary level for another eight to 10 years.
To make sure all the plans work together MCS plans to ask Cope Architecture to look at proposals for using Fort Craig and expanding SHE before further design for the high school additions. “A lot of things have to happen in dominoes if that’s the direction we want to go,” Winstead said.
