Maryville City Schools might complete an expansion of the junior high in time for the 2023-24 school year.
Director Mike Winstead outlined the plan for a 12-14 classroom addition during a Maryville City Council budget retreat Friday, May 7.
Expanding Maryville Junior High is part of a long-term facilities plan, which includes eventually moving the seventh grade to what is now the junior high campus and the ninth grade to the high school campus, after an expansion there.
Money available
Currently the high school project is estimated at $21.7 million, and MCS had planned to wait for both of those expansions until the city can issue new bonds in a few years.
However, federal coronavirus relief funding is making some money available now. For example, Maryville already had budgeted to replace laptops after four years, but now money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund can pay for those, freeing money for other projects.
“It’s one thing to tell our teachers and students you’re going to have to be uncomfortable for five years because we’ve got to wait until we can issue bonds. It’s hard to say that if we may be sitting on the money to take care of it,” Winstead said.
Capacity at the junior high is the most urgent need, he said.
Winstead expects the junior high to have more than 900 students in the new school year in a school with a capacity estimated at 850 to 952. The expansion would extend the capacity to about 1,150.
School board members with students at MJHS described for City Council members the already crowded conditions, with 31 students in a classroom and packed hallways between classes.
Winstead said MCS would like to begin design work on the junior high expansion, with the goal of going to bid next spring and splitting the estimated $5 million in construction costs between the school district and city.
The construction is estimated at 14 months and could take place during the 2022-23 school year.
“The high school expansion is actually triggered when the intermediate schools are overcrowded,” Winstead explained. Coulter Grove and Montgomery Ridge currently serve grades four through seven, and the plan is to move seventh grade to the junior high building and ninth grade from the junior high to the high school.
Under Maryville’s current plan, construction on the high school expansion would begin in the 2025-26 school year.
Expand or build
While the MCS facilities plan also called for expanding Sam Houston Elementary, the district now is wondering whether it will need to build a fourth elementary school.
“I think we will know more in the fall, with another round of enrollment numbers and updated projections,” Winstead told the council.
Expanding SHE will be expensive because it will involve tearing down nearby houses and will increase total district capacity in the elementary grade levels to only 480, while the other planned expansions will bring capacity in the older grades to 550 to 575.
This year’s senior class had 354, but the seventh grade had 456.
Council members cautioned the district to consider multiple factors in enrollment projections, from the 4% drop in the U.S. birth rate last year to the city’s not expecting to annex any residential property or have any large-scale residential developments.
Even with the existing homes in the city, Winstead noted that older residents leave and families with young children move in.
The percentage of tuition students in Maryville City Schools has fallen from almost 25% in 1988 to 6.8% this year. Of the 366 current tuition students, about half are employees’ children.
Winstead said in kindergarten through grade seven the district likely will limit any new nonresident students to employees’ children or siblings of existing students.
With the coming building projects, Councilman Tommy Hunt said he’d like the school district to hire a full-time facilities manager. Winstead agreed that having a project manager for two or three years would be important, particularly for the high school expansion.
