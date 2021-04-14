Face masks will be optional for Maryville elementary school employees starting Friday, April 16.
With the number of COVID-19 cases down and vaccinations up, a message from Maryville City Schools to parents on Wednesday, April 14, said, “we expect to gradually relax our mask policy in the coming weeks for staff and students.”
Friday will mark three weeks since many MCS employees received a second COVID-19 vaccine through Blount Memorial Hospital.
The district has not tracked vaccines through all sources but estimates at least 65% of all employees, including substitute teachers, have been vaccinated, said Sharon Anglim, MCS communications director.
Last week, Maryville City Schools reported six student cases and one staff case of COVID-19, all at the high school.
For Monday and Tuesday, April 12-13, it reported one student case at Foothills Elementary and one at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
MCS policy has required all faculty and staff to wear face coverings “in common areas, large gatherings, class changes, anytime outside their classroom and in the classroom when they cannot social distance of at least 6 feet.”
‘Personal choice’
The district update to families this week said effective Friday, staff members at Foothills, John Sevier and Sam Houston elementary schools will be allowed to “make the personal choice to wear or discontinue wearing masks.”
“Some employees who have elected to not take the vaccine or have health compromised conditions themselves, in their family, or in their classrooms may certainly continue to wear masks,” the message said.
“We fully support the elective wearing of masks, as well as the situational wearing of masks, when close, direct contact cannot be avoided. We strongly encourage all employees to continue with safe practices of engagement.”
MCS said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 data “and keep our promise to be a responsive district, increasing and decreasing restrictions based on school and community data.”
No Blount, Alcoa changes
Blount County Schools reported three cases of COVID-19 across the district last week: two students at Union Grove Elementary and one student at Union Grove Middle School.
“While we have made no changes at this time to our COVID-19 policies, Blount County Schools regularly reviews polices and practices regarding COVID-19 and will communicate when changes occur,” said Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
Alcoa City Schools has had four COVID-19 cases since April 1 and has no current plans to change policy, Director Becky Stone said.
From April 1-13, Blount County reported 33 cases of COVID-19 among children ages 5-18, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since the state began reporting those numbers July 18, 2020, there have been 1,818 in that school-age group in Blount.
