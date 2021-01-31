Five Maryville schools refused to let the coronavirus kill the One Book Blitz. While plans for the countywide event this year were canceled because of the pandemic, these schools are hosting mini-blitzes.
“It was something we started initially, and we really wanted to continue,” said Audrey Berry, librarian at Foothills Elementary School, which began a “One School, One Book” in January 2014. The One Book Blitz became a communitywide event in 2017, with elementary students and their families all reading the same book.
“It’s such a wonderful tradition,” said John Sevier Elementary kindergarten teacher Miranda Brakebill.
“We got to pick our own book for our own school,” explained Rebecca Bennett, library media specialist at Sam Houston Elementary, which launched its event Jan. 19.
Multiple titles
With thousands of books to buy for the countywide event, the titles have been older books, which are less expensive. This year Sam Houston Elementary chose “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate, published in 2017.
Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School also launched its event Jan. 19 and put a new spin on it. Fourth and fifth grade students are reading the Louis Sacher novel “Holes,” and the sixth and seventh graders, who usually aren’t part of the countywide event, are reading “Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus,” by Dusti Bowling.
John Sevier and Foothills elementary schools will reveal their titles today, Feb. 1. The book Foothills chose focuses on themes of sharing your own talents with the world and doing your personal best. John Sevier’s book highlights the power of reading and problem solving.
Coulter Grove Intermediate School has ordered a book that fifth grade teacher Gloria Prims said focuses on hope during difficult times.
“This year the kids have missed out on a lot of field trips and programs they typically experience,” Prims wrote in an email response to The Daily Times. “We thought we should continue this tradition and add something fun to the school year.”
Coulter Grove’s event is scheduled to begin Feb. 16.
All the schools received grants from the Maryville City Schools Foundation to help with the cost. Each school has some traditional elements and some new twists in its plans.
At John Sevier the book will be read aloud to students in kindergarten and first grade, and the second and third graders each will receive a copy of their own.
“It has been a whirlwind,” Brakebill said, with only a couple of weeks between the decision to go ahead and the launch, but teachers are excited about the event, which excites students about reading and learning. “We get excited to see them excited,” she said. Teachers have been reading the book, watching the movie and scouring Pintrest for ideas.
“Even though the world is a really scary place right now, once they step into this building this is their safe, happy place,” Brakebill said. “COVID can’t stop teachers from making learning fun.”
“The whole month of February is going to be a blast,” she said.
Fun and learning
If you’ve noticed toy skunks in some business windows around town, that represents a character named “Fresh Baked Bread” in “Wishtree.” The skunks are part of a scavenger hunt for Sam Houston students.
Foothills will send an image of one if its book characters home with students to display and count as they walk or drive around their neighborhoods, Berry said.
Parent-teacher organizations have helped with decorations in the schools, and teachers have built lessons around the books. For example, language arts teachers at MRIS have poems and nonfiction works about topics such as desert habitats and animals.
Foothills will have a “readers’ theater” reading based on its book, and there will be a secret message to decode.
“Trivia is very competitive,” Montgomery Ridge fourth grader Reese Milsaps said of one of the events at that school.
Foothills also will have a visit to campus tied to its book, but The Daily Times doesn’t reveal titles before the schools do, so that will remain a secret.
Family involvement
The closing event for Foothills will be a book character parade that Berry said they hope to share with families over video.
One of the central ideas of the One Book Blitz dovetails well with families spending lots of time at home during the pandemic, taking time to read together.
On Saturday, Feb. 6, Sam Houston plans an outdoor event for families with multiple stations and an opportunity to tie their wishes on a tree.
“I’ve enjoyed One Book Blitz as a parent,” Brakebill said, but this is her first year teaching in Maryville and participating as an educator. Her daughter, Gracie Sue, is a second grader at JSE this year.
Brakebill said her mother was a teacher who read the book JSE chose, and Brakebill remembers reading it in the fourth grade.
