Maryville City Schools named a 12-member Diversity Task Force on Monday, Aug. 31, and charged it with reporting to the school board in February.
Director Mike Winstead said he and longtime Maryville High School teacher and alumna Penny Ferguson will act as co-facilitators for the group, which will spend the next few months gathering input from the wider community.
Other MCS employees on the task force include MHS Principal Heather Hilton, Athletic Director Larry Headrick and Ricky Upton, a teacher at Maryville Junior High and assistant football coach.
Additional MHS alumni on the task force include Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, community leader Sharon Hannum and Maryville Police Sgt. D.J. Porter, as well as 2019 graduate Dalali Gadzekpo, whom Winstead said is involved in diversity issues at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Winstead said task force member Jaina Castro of Clayton Homes is a parent who is involved with the Hispanic community and he hopes member Hiroko Shoji of DENSO can be a bridge to Asian community members.
The Rev. Benjamin Lewis, founder and CEO of Genesis Diversity Solutions, has been working with all three local public school districts on diversity and also will serve on Maryville’s Diversity Task Force.
Lewis began working with MCS in 2018, and during the past year the district formed an internal Diversity Team, which Winstead said will continue.
MCS announced that it would form the task force after petitions this summer to both scrap and keep the Rebels nickname at the high school. More than 2,000 people have signed online petitions on both sides of the issue.
For the task force, Winstead said he sought to bring together people who are familiar with the community and school system and who have a broad range of experience.
He expects the group to gather input from hundreds if not thousands of community members through interviews, focus groups and perhaps surveys, bringing in voices of those who have not already spoken out on the issue.
“This will be a true community conversation,” he said in the announcement of the task force members, “and we hope others will answer the invitation when asked to participate.
“We want the task force to get us out into the broader community,” Winstead said in a phone interview. “We want to have a dialog” about culture, climate and diversity.
While the task force primarily will focus on the high school, the director said, the district’s Diversity Team will be geared more toward the lower grade levels.
Ultimately the school board would have to decide whether to ditch the Rebels name, but the director said employees on the task force could address issues of climate and culture in the school.
Members of the Coalition to Rename the Rebels plan a rally outside the MHS football stadium with a banner from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 11, before the game against Alcoa.
Maryville became the “Rebels” in 1936 after a dispute with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association over ineligible football players, according to articles from The Daily Times archives.
Maryville formed a task force in 1996 after students petitioned to remove a high school cafeteria mural of the Confederate battle flag, and it recommended phasing out the symbol, which also had appeared on yearbooks and class rings.
The Confederate battle flag continued to appear in the stands at Maryville sporting events until 2005, when the school board instituted a wider ban on flags, signs and noisemakers.
