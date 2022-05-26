Maryville City Schools this week named two new elementary school principals, Molly Rice at Sam Houston and Joshua Oliver at John Sevier.
Rice began as a classroom teacher at Sam Houston Elementary 15 years ago and has been assistant principal for the past five years.
“She has developed the skills and built the relationships that will serve the Sam Houston family into the future,” said MCS Director Mike Winstead in the announcement.
Rice earned her bachelor’s degree in education, master’s in curriculum and instruction and educational specialists degree in leadership from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
In her application, Rice wrote, “I am an educator who genuinely believes relationships are the key to student and school success.” She added, “Above all else, I believe extraordinary academic growth comes when a child feels accepted, appreciated, loved, and empowered.”
She will succeed Principal Casey Cutter, who resigned.
Oliver has been assistant principal at Maryville Junior High School for the past two years.
Before that he had been a social studies and history teacher, dean of students and assistant principal since 2005 at schools in southern California.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and master’s degree in educational administration and leadership from California State University at San Bernardino, as well as a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Phoenix.
“He is an optimistic, student-centered leader,” Winstead said.
Oliver’s application said his objective is to positively impact diverse student and faculty populations while striving for academic mastery for all students.
At JSE Oliver will succeed Principal Brandee Easterly, who resigned.
