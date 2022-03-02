Tummy aches and tantrums may be a common part of childhood, but sometimes they signal something more.
Anxiety, stress and other mental health issues may present a range of symptoms in young children, and Maryville City Schools is partnering with McNabb Center to offer families ways to understand, talk with and support elementary students.
They are hosting a session tonight, March 3, on “Nurturing Your Child’s Mental Health” at Blount County Public Library.
To keep the event itself from adding stress to families’ weeknight schedules the district is providing pizza and drinks, and members of the Maryville High School National Honor Society will be ready with activities for kids in the children’s area. By noon Wednesday, March 2, more than 40 adults had registered. MCS also will livestream the event on its Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
Shannon Dow, director of Blount County services for the McNabb Center, started as a therapist with the center in 2010, focused mainly on infant and early childhood mental health.
“One in five children in the U.S. do have a diagnosable mental health disorder with a serious function impairment at some point in their childhood before they are 18 years old,” Dow noted. “Fewer than half of those receive mental health treatment.”
Those figures predate the pandemic, and today’s children already were facing new stresses, such as social media, before COVID-19 disrupted families in multiple ways.
The McNabb Center has contracts with both MCS and Blount County Schools to deliver services in schools, not only removing some of the barriers to treatment but also serving as a resource to teachers, counselors and parents.
Counselors from John Sevier, Foothills and Sam Houston elementary schools joined with McNabb and the district’s Family Resource Center for tonight’s event, March 3, to help families understands young children’s mental health and know the resources available to support them.
“Just as we nurture a child’s physical health from birth, we also need to nurture a child’s mental health from birth,” Dow said.
Too often adults don’t think about a child’s mental health until there’s a recognized problem, she said.
In recent years Dow said McNabb’s therapists have seen an increase in more acute symptoms of anxiety, depression and trauma as children try to understand what is happening around them and sometimes feel heightened stress in their own families.
Children’s fear and stress responses may range from increased anger, irritability and frustration to being withdrawn. One may sleep to little or another too much. Those behaviors can disrupt their learning and their classmates.
Adults can help them move from a “fight, flight or freeze” response with techniques such as movement to regulate their own physical feelings so they can move forward, connect with others and begin to problem solve.
The session at the library is designed to give adults tips, tools and other resources for support.
“When I’m working with a parent at school, I know I can’t take away every concern that family has or the child has, but I can help the child make sense,” said Kim Prater, one of the counselors at John Sevier Elementary. Children can connect what they are feeling to what is happening. “Just that making sense of their world helps alleviate some anxiety.”
Then they can move to take acton for support, whether they need a snack, a nap or a hug. “When they can feel like they can understand how they’re feeling, understand what’s happening, ask for help or have their need met, we would see their anxiety go down and now their brain is in a better place to think or learn at school,” Prater explained.
“The pandemic has changed so many things ... so we need different tools in our toolboxes, as teachers, as principals, as counselors, and parents need different tools too to deal with the changes that we’re facing and will continue to face,” said JSE Principal Brandee Easterly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.