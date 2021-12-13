The Maryville Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 13, approved multiple strategies designed to help recruit and retain part-time workers and substitute teachers.
Starting in January more than 300 teaching assistants, custodians, cafeteria workers and other non-teaching employees will see a raise of about 34 cents an hour, according to Director Mike Winstead.
Among the new rates that will raise the starting pay for dishwashers to $11.16 an hour, custodians to $12.07 an hour and teaching or office assistants with a high school diploma to $12.73.
The move will cost the district about $70,000 for the remainder of the school year.
To retain employees in part-time positions, Maryville City Schools will pay a quarterly “premium stipend,” estimated to cost $125,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year.
All part-time cafeteria workers and other part-time employees on grades 5-19 of the pay scale will qualify for $225 for each quarter they complete, to be paid in April and June this year.
Adventure Club part-time employees will receive a $1 an hour stipend at the end of every quarter. The board voted to raise their pay last June, and they are not included in the new round of raises.
Winstead said in next year’s budget MCS may look at an increase on the base pay and extending the number of steps on the pay scale to reward long-serving employees.
Currently MCS has 12 steps on that pay scale, while surrounding districts have 16-20, Winstead told the board. Adding two more steps would cost MCS about $130,000 next year.
After the meeting he said usually those part-time positions are filled at the beginning of the school year, but this year they still are hiring some each week.
Substitute incentives
The board also approved a $10 a day increase in substitute teacher pay, plus an incentive for working many days a month, also to take effect in January.
Winstead told the board the district has a large pool of substitutes but the challenge is getting them work multiple days a month. Openings at the junior high and high school have been particularly hard to fill.
When a substitute teacher works more than 40% of the available days to teach in a month, MCS will pay 1.5 times the daily rate for the remainder of that month’s pay period. For a certified teacher, that would make the rate $154.50 a day with the incentive.
Winstead told the board one district in Georgia is paying substitute teachers $200 a day.
Free lunch and more
Maryville also will offer substitutes free school lunches when they teach.
Working more than 40% of the eligible days in a month also will give substitutes access the following month to the employee health clinic and free access to MCS sporting events.
MCS already had in place incentives of an additional $10 a day to substitute at the junior high or high school or to fill a special education assignment at any school, and those will remain.
Discussing the number of substitutes needed, Winstead said incentives to reduce teacher absences can raise other issues. He told the board Maryville doesn’t typically have teacher absence rates of 10% or more unless there is illness in the community, and after the meeting said MCS averages about 7% certified employees absent.
