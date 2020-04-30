Maryville City Schools has set a new process for kindergarten registration because of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders.
Starting Wednesday, May 6, a link to online registration will open on the district’s website (https://bit.ly/MCSKinder2020) and in many other places.
Those who do not have access to a computer or internet connection or experience other difficulty should contact their zoned school, John Sevier, Foothills or Sam Houston Elementary, if they live within the city.
State guidelines also require families to provide documentation to schools. All three elementary schools will accept paperwork at the school, either by visiting the office or by using the dropbox. Envelopes will be provided for those who wish to simply drop off paperwork in the slot provided.
Offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in May, Mondays through Fridays. Sam Houston and Foothills are accepting documents through May 22, and John Sevier through May 28.
Families must be sure to click “Submit” for the online registration and provide the paperwork for their child to be registered.
Computers and assistance will be available at the schools on July 16 during early bird registration and July 24, the annual new student registration day.
Blount County Schools has rescheduled kindergarten registration for 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at all 14 of its elementary schools.
Alcoa Elementary School has not yet set its new date for kindergarten registration.
