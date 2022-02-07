Maryville City Schools plans to offer an online option for kindergarten through grade 12 starting in the 2022-23 school year.
The Maryville Board of Education unanimously approved opening Maryville Virtual School at its meeting Monday, Feb. 7, and the next step is approval from the state Department of Education.
Usually about 90 students zoned for MCS choose home schooling every year, but during the pandemic that has ballooned to about 300. Many have said they would stay in the district if an online option were available.
While most of the students’ work would be done online, Maryville also expects some instruction in person.
“Those early readers that are still learning how to read, we want them to come in and have that human, face-to-face instruction in reading,” Assistant Director Amy Vagnier said. Others may come in for extra support or tutoring, she said.
Vacant space at the former Fort Craig School, currently home to the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County, could be used for those sessions.
MCS plans to advertise starting today, Feb. 8, for a coordinator to lead the school.
In the first year the Maryville Virtual School will accept only students who live within the Maryville district. MCS Director Mike Winstead told the board that local and state funding based on enrollment and attendance should cover the costs of the virtual school.
“Our hopes and goal is that we will better meet the needs of students who need nontraditional services and programming,” Vagnier said.
Maryville expects the virtual school to offer options not only for students who are currently home-schooled but also students who are homebound, who need credit recovery or who are transitioning back to class from other placements, such as the district’s alternative school, Maryville Academy.
The virtual school curriculum also could offer elective options in areas such as foreign language and career and technical education classes to students enrolled in Maryville’s other schools.
MCS plans to to rely on collaboration with teacher leadership in developing the program, just as it did in developing the iReach program to give every student a computer, Vagnier said.
“We want to make it worth the Maryville stamp of approval,” Vagnier said. “It has to be a product we’re very proud of.”
If a student is zoned for Maryville City Schools the district can’t put conditions on entering the program, but it can put conditions or remaining in the program, such as meeting attendance requirements.
Maryville already has reached out to districts across the state with online options, including Bristol, Germantown and Polk County schools, to learn how they operate.
“We’re going to use all the practice with COVID, all the lessons learned with COVID, and that gives us at least a starting ground,” Vagnier said. “We can’t wait to hear what teachers are going to come up with and what strategies they are going to develop.”
