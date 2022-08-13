Local schools are planning how to tell scores of parents that their third graders might face retention, required summer school or mandatory tutoring based on their reading scores during next spring’s Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program.
Maryville City Schools discussed its plans during this month’s school board meeting, with the first letters going to families in September, based on results from the first of three benchmark assessments this school year.
“We don’t want any parent to get to springtime and be caught off guard or blindsided by this law that goes into effect this year,” Director Mike Winstead told the Maryville Board of Education Aug. 8.
While schools have been emphasizing reading and encouraging students who were lagging to attend summer school in past years, administrators had hoped the state legislature would remove the retention requirement before it took effect.
“Our goal, obviously, is that no kid be retained because of this legislation,” Winstead said.
Targets
The law applies to students who score at the “below expectations” or “approaching expectations” performance levels on the TCAP exam. Statewide, that could mean two-thirds of third graders, Winstead explained. However, Maryville’s third grade ELA performance last spring was ranked sixth in the state, with 60% meeting or exceeding expectations.
That left 40%, 174 children, potentially affected if the law had been in place. However, with exemptions for new English learners, students with disabilities that affect reading and previously retained students, the number drops to 122. Winstead noted that 50 of those students had enrolled in MCS after kindergarten. “We have a pretty good success rate if we have students K through three,” he said.
In addition to intervention during the school year and encouraging parents to work with their children, Winstead said Maryville is challenging each teacher to bring at least two children up to meeting or exceeding expectations. “We think we can reduce that number a great deal,” he said.
“A lot of growth can still occur,” Assistant Director Amy Vagnier said, with many children only one or two questions away from meeting expectations.
If students are in the 15th percentile or lower on the benchmark exam, the iReady Diagnostic Reading Assessment, they are projected to fall in the “below” performance level on the TCAP exam, unless they make significant improvement. To avoid retention they would have to attend 90% of summer school classes and receive tutoring throughout fourth grade.
Other students projected to fall in the below or approaching categories would have the option of avoiding retention by attending summer school and showing adequate growth by the end of that session, or by attending fourth grade tutoring.
To prepare for the required tutoring, Maryville’s Coulter Grove and Montgomery Ridge intermediate schools are piloting programs this year to fit in the requirement: two 30-minute sessions each week for groups with no more than three students. Those sessions might be before school, after school or during lunch.
Legislative push
Winstead has called the state’s retention plan “misguided” since Gov. Bill Lee proposed it before a January 2021 session of the General Assembly. The director predicted that when parents see the impact of the law, legislators will be more likely to change it than they were after hearing only from administrators and school board members. “They’re all about parent choice, but we’re telling parents you have a choice, but it’s not good. It’s bad, bad or worse,” he said.
Winstead noted that the TCAP expectation levels are based on what would be needed to eventually score a 23 on the ACT college entrance exam. “If you’re at that 50th percentile and you stay there the whole time you will score 21 on the ACT, get the Hope Scholarship and be deemed a ‘Ready Graduate’ (on state measures), but you back up to third grade and you were going to be retained,” Winstead said.
He also noted that state funding for summer school for students ending kindergarten through grade two has ended, but a new state funding formula includes summer school for rising fourth through eighth graders. “The most important summer school is K, 1, 2,” Winstead said, calling that funding a legislative priority in the coming year. “If the legislators don’t provide funding for summer school K through 2, then the goal is for kids to retain.”
