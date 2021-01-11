When COVID-19 vaccines are available for educators, Maryville City Schools plans to be ready with after school drive-thru shots on campus.
In a survey last week of about 850 MCS employees, 439 expressed interest in being included in the first round of vaccines, Assistant Director Amy Vagnier told the school board Monday, Jan. 11.
However, Vagnier noted that right now, “there’s more unknowns than knowns” as far as when those vaccines will be available for school staff.
She credited Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt with providing “amazing support” to the district, but he doesn’t know yet when doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for schools. MCS is working on its logistics.
“As soon as we hear from Robert, ‘I’ve got some vaccines,’ we’re going to be ready to roll that plan out and take care of our teachers as fast and furiously as we can,” Vagnier said.
Maryville is even planning to stagger shots among employees of individual schools, so if some have to be absent for a day because of side effects, that won’t be a problem.
The district will survey employees again after the logistics are ironed out, and Vagnier said Maryville will reach out to substitute teachers, too.
The few bus drivers on its staff are included in the plan, but school administrators have said they have not received guidance yet about whether employees of school bus contractors are included in the same phase of vaccine distribution as school employees.
Some Tennessee counties already have begun vaccinating teachers, while others may not have doses available until late February or March.
“We might have to have an extra dose of patience,” Vagnier told members of the Maryville Board of Education and administrators from the district’s seven schools attending the meeting at Foothills Elementary.
Vagnier said nurses can deliver about 100 shots an hour at each location, and MCS is looking at two sites across town, perhaps the intermediate schools. Volunteers will monitor people for at least 15 minutes after the vaccines while they remain in their cars in the parking lots.
While MCS currently has 37 active COVID-19 cases among students and 11 among staff, Director Mike Winstead said the district had to do contact tracing only on two, because others had stayed home while they awaited coronavirus test results.
Winstead said the numbers were better than expected after rising case numbers following fall break and Thanksgiving.
Special session
Today, Jan. 12, Winstead hopes to have more information about legislation planned for a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly focused on education; it scheduled to begin next week.
“The devil’s in the details on some of this stuff,” Winstead told the board.
On the positive side, efforts to provide more money for school staff could take effect in the current school year.
One area Winstead said he is concerned about is how much flexibility districts will have to deal with learning losses because of COVID-19 shutdowns and how much the state will mandate.
When it comes to dealing with learning losses from students being out of school, the director said, “I wouldn’t consider Maryville to be in dire straits at all.”
However, educators see a definite impact on this year’s first graders, because they weren’t in schools for the last nine weeks of kindergarten. “That’s when the kids spread their wings and fly,” Winstead said, “and they didn’t get to do that.”
“We’re seeing that significant difference in our first grade scores in (English language arts) at Christmas,” he said, but they expect gaps to close in the second semester.
“It may take some summer work. It may take into second grade,” Winstead said.
Across other grades it’s difficult to see from the assessment data that students were out of school for nine weeks during the past school year, the director said, “Except in first grade. It’s very clear that something happened last year that impacted our kids.”
Policy updates
During the meeting, the board approved a batch of five policy updates recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association to spell out compliance with state law.
Under the Code of Conduct, the new policy specifies that for students in prekindergarten and kindergarten, “exclusionary discipline,” such as suspension, will be used only as “a measure of last resort.”
“It’s not forbidden; it’s just not the first action,” Winstead said. With the emphasis on positive behavioral support and conflict resolution, he commented that also would be true through at least third grade and likely through the intermediate schools.
Other policies cover complying with state pupil-teacher ratios; exceptions to immunization requirements; student wellness; and fundraising for purposes other than education, from bereavement support to the gift cards given to employees at the districts’ annual Spotlight event.
