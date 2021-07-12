When students return to Maryville City Schools in three weeks, they’ll see a lot of new faces, and not just because masks will be optional this year.
With families still registering kids for the 2021-22 school year, Director Mike Winstead told the Maryville Board of Education on Monday, July 12, he expects enrollment to rise from about 5,300 students to more than 5,600.
“I’ve asked the principals to lock the doors and not let anyone else enroll,” he joked.
Part of the rise could be the return of students whose families opted for home schooling during the past school year because of the pandemic. In a typical year, about 90-95 students zoned for MCS home-school, but that doubled in 2020-21.
Administrators at the school board’s monthly meeting at Maryville High School on Monday also said many families registering students have moved to the city from other states.
The district will have 32 new certified employees this year. “I didn’t see that coming six months ago at all,” Winstead told the board.
In addition to filling vacancies from retirements and some taking positions in other districts, Maryville is adding several positions, including a teacher at Foothills Elementary because of enrollment growth, a behavior interventionist to work with all three elementary schools, and an American Sign Language teacher for a class at the high school.
Winstead told the board information about the new school year will be going to families and the staff in the next week or so.
Masks will be optional, and the district expects normal operations in the cafeteria and at recess, which were disrupted by attempts at social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the past school year. Volunteers also will be allowed back in the school buildings.
Plethora of policies
The board passed by voice vote 19 new or revised policies based on changes in state law or state Board of Education requirements.
“Very little that we’re changing (to) impacts the day-to-day classroom teacher and really the day-to-day operations of our schools,” Winstead told the board. “It doesn’t change a whole lot of our current practice.”
For example, one policy now details the objective criteria the district uses in considering whether students may enroll in advanced courses. Another requires the district to develop a plan to identify cybersecurity risks.
In line with a new state law, the Interscholastic Athletics policy now states: “Student athletes shall only be allowed to participate in athletic activities or events that align with the students’ sex indicated on his/her original birth certificate.”
The district already checks birth certificates to verify age, according to Winstead.
During his time as director the district has not faced an issue with a transgender athlete but has had transgender students, who have used separate single bathrooms.
He noted in an interview after the meeting that new state laws appear to conflict with guidelines from the U.S. Department of Education regarding transgender students, but school attorneys have advised districts to follow state law.
Last week, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slattery III joined 20 attorneys general from other states in a letter to President Joe Biden objecting to the federal government’s interpretation of a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in an employment discrimination case, Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Education issued an opinion that Title IX, a law barring sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs, protects students from discrimination based on sexual identification and gender identity.
A June 22 notice in the Federal Register said the department’s Office for Civil Rights will investigate allegations that an individual has been discriminated against because of sexual orientation or gender identity.
“This includes allegations of individuals being harassed, disciplined in a discriminatory manner, excluded from, denied equal access to, or subjected to sex stereotyping in academic or extracurricular opportunities and other education programs or activities, denied the benefits of such programs or activities, or otherwise treated differently because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” the notice said.
New payment option
The school board also approved allowing a new online payment option for school-level fundraisers, School Cash Online. Payments still can be made through traditional means, such as checks.
MCS will continue to use the My School Bucks platform for cafeteria and district-level payments, because it integrates with other software systems.
Redistricting ahead
During its Aug. 9 meeting, the school board may consider a plan to rezone the three Maryville elementary schools, to better distribute enrollment.
Winstead said any changes would not take effect until the 2022-23 school year, and existing students would be allowed to stay in their current placements.
