Maryville City Schools employees will see a few hundred more dollars in their paycheck direct deposits this week, a “reimbursement” for COVID-19 expenses.
As “disaster relief payments,” the money will not be taxed, Director Mike Winstead explained to the Maryville Board of Education before it approved the payments Monday, Dec. 14.
A total of 876 full- and part-time employees will receive an amount equal to 2% of their gross pay to Nov. 3. Nearly half will receive the maximum amount, $586.53, and 24% will receive the minimum, $234.98. A draft memo to employees explains the one-time reimbursement is based on presumed expenses, such as hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment, food delivery fees and increased costs of working remotely.
The cost of the payments is nearly $381,000. Maryville City Schools budgeted both a step increase and ½% of a raise for this school year but did not implement the raise, with revenues and expenses unclear because of the impact of COVID-19. Tax revenues have been better than expected, and schools have received some coronavirus relief funding.
Before the vote, board member Chad Hampton said, “I think it’s the least we can do.”
Board Chairman Nick Black said, “It’s not a gift. ... This has been well earned.”
During their comments at the meeting’s end, all of the board members commended the staff for their efforts and attitudes amid the pandemic.
“Being a teacher is probably one of the hardest jobs right now,” board member Bethany Pope said. “I wish we could do way more than what we’ve done with the reimbursement because you guys deserve it.”
Mask discussion
Winstead told the board MCS had 115 students with COVID-19 for whom the schools had to conduct contact tracing in the first semester: eight in August, six in September, 23 in October, 55 in November and 23 in the first two weeks of December.
Maryville already has announced staggered attendance for grades 4-12 when students return in January from winter break.
Winstead said as he talks with administrators about how to adjust plans for coming back to school, “a temporary mask mandate will be part of that conversation, as well as continuing the staggered model beyond that first week.”
In Black’s final remarks during the meeting, he encouraged people to keep taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
“If Joe Pinkerton can coach a fourth and fifth grade boys basketball game in its entirety in a mask, then there’s no excuse,” Black said.
The meeting began with newly reelected school board members Black and Candy Morgan being sworn in for their new terms. The school board then reelected Black as chairman and Julie Elder as vice chair.
Diversity surveys in January
A Diversity Task Force, formed after a petition to change Maryville High School’s nickname from the Rebels, plans several surveys in the new year.
The task force will survey parents and staff of students at all grade levels, as well as students in grades 8-12, Winstead told the board. The task force also plans a social media blitz in early January to reach out to alumni and community members to take part in surveys as well.
During the meeting at Maryville High School, the board approved updates to three policies in line with changes in state law, including allowing students to self-administer asthma medications under certain circumstances. Winstead also told the board recent renovations to Sam Houston Elementary and Maryville Academy came in nearly $50,000 under budget.
