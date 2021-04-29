Maryville City Schools has reported 26 student cases of COVID-19 in the past week, April 21-28, with 17 at the junior high and five at the high school.
Alcoa City Schools has had four cases this week, “mostly at the middle school,” according to Director Becky Stone, and those were the first since April 19.
Blount County Schools reported one staff case and four new student cases April 19-23. Asked if there had been an increase this week, Amanda Vance, supervisor of district communications, responded “not to my knowledge.”
MCS had reported zero cases April 13-20, and then one positive staff member at Maryville Junior High on April 21. The next day there was one positive student at Coulter Grove Intermediate School, and then on April 23 six student cases at the junior high and one each at Coulter Grove and Montgomery Ridge intermediate schools.
The five Maryville High School cases showed up this week, as well as another student case at CGIS and nine of the junior high cases.
Assistant Director Amy Vagnier said MCS has not identified any patterns in the cases, and there has been no relaxation or changes in the response plans at the junior high and high school.
“The last time we saw a little spike, it lasted about 5 days, then subsided,” she wrote in an email to The Daily Times, adding that the district hopes to see the numbers drop soon.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 among children ages 5-18 in Blount County April 1-29, with 49 of those April 21-29.
