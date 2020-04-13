Other districts are scrambling to figure out how to make up for lost instruction time during closures for the coronavirus pandemic, but Director Mike Winstead expects Maryville City Schools students to be on track, thanks to the distance learning presently taking place.
“We’re not going to see a big lag going into the next school year,” he told the Board of Education during a meeting Monday, April 13. Based on reports from teachers and administrators, he said, “It’s going to be very, very close to where we would have been anyway.”
“I think what we have in place is very unique,” Winstead said. “We’re in prime position to do some really incredible things with our digital instruction,” as Maryville has not only the technology in place but teachers stepping up to offer lessons in new ways and students buying into the process.
Winstead’s remarks came the same day Gov. Bill Lee extended his “safer-at-home” order through April 30 and during the school board’s first meeting through the Zoom platform, which was available for public viewing online.
The director said Maryville City Schools will remain closed through Friday, May 1, but he still is hoping students will return to campus before the end of the school year. “I’m going to continue to keep my fingers crossed,” Winstead said.
He praised the governor’s approach, saying he sees no benefit in announcing a longer closure. “This gives us an easier opportunity to keep kids engaged in instruction,” Winstead said. “Some may think summer break’s started if the announcement’s made that we’re closed for the year.
“If schools don’t reopen we’ll continue hard with online instruction through May 8,” he said, using the remaining two weeks on the school calendar for remediation and other individual support for students.
“We want our kids to be as close academically at the end of all this as they can be to where they would have been had we never closed,” Winstead said.
Maryville launched its iReach initiative to provide a computer for every student in 2014. When it became apparent schools would remain closed after last month’s spring break, it arranged for families to pick up 1,600 iPads for students from kindergarten through grade three, which usually stay at school, so they could continue learning at home.
Replacing 1,200 of the older iPads was among several technology investments on Monday’s meeting agenda.
Policy updates
The school board unanimously approved “expedited action” on three policies dealing with personnel issues during the pandemic, so no second reading will be required.
An addition to Maryville’s Emergency Closings policy authorizes the director to continue paying employees who are unable to physically report to work because of a closing and to designate some workers as “essential,” requiring them to work, although that may be in person or through telework.
A new telework policy requires employees permitted to work in such arrangements to maintain a dedicated and safe work environment.
“I have been really impressed by the productivity of our Central Office folks,” Winstead said of the success of telework during the pandemic.
The third policy, required under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, grants employees two weeks of paid sick leave if they are unable to work because they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, are under quarantine or are caring for a son or daughter for reasons related to COVID-19. Those two weeks are in addition to any other paid leave for which the employee may be eligible.
Winstead said no employees have needed that yet, but the policy is in effect until the end of the calendar year.
iPads, vape sensors
Board members unanimously approved spending:
• $352,800 for new iPads from Apple.
• $67,760 for a two-year license of Newsela, which provides nonfiction articles at various reading levels, for the two intermediate schools, junior high and high school.
• $45,049 for iReady math online and print materials from Curriculum Associates, for the three elementary schools and Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
• $43,984.32 for Renaissance Renewal, which includes Accelerated Reader and Star Reading subscriptions for the elementary and intermediate schools.
• $37,528.69 for Nearpod student engagement platform licenses.
• $27,227.48 to renew the license for the Seesaw learning management system, used primarily in the younger grades.
Assistant Director Amy Vagnier told the board that the district charts usage of the products before planning renewals.
The school board also approved Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School using $54,297.20 in school funds for new cameras and vape sensors from Central Technologies Inc.
The purchase includes replacing old cameras, adding cameras in previous blind spots and the first vape sensors to be used in Maryville City Schools. According to the company’s website, its sensors detect smoke, vape and THC.
As part of the consent agenda, board members approved a Maryville Summer Band Camp to be held June 15-19 at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School. After the meeting Winstead said if the governor lifts the “safer-at-home” order next month, he would be comfortable allowing families to register for the camp, which would not be mandatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.