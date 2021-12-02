Since ancient times stories have entertained, engaged, enlightened and embraced people, and author Carmen Deedy is proving that’s still true to Maryville City Schools students, their families and their teachers this week.
Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2, she took second and third graders from Foothills Elementary with her on the journey of discovering a love for books when she was almost 8.
“I did not like to read,” she admitted before using humor, gestures, vivid expressions and other great storytelling techniques to tell about her first trip to a public library in Georgia.
“This is a passport,” the librarian explained when handing her a library card for the first time. “With this passport you can travel the world in a book.”
When the children discovered the first book that drew Deedy in was “Charlotte’s Web,” they burst into applause, because all had read it earlier this year.
Before the students left the Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School auditorium to return to FHE, Deedy spoke to their teachers, noting how attentive the children had been with no computers or other screens, “just one old nana telling a story.”
“Our children are starved for human connection,” said Deedy, a grandmother now, adding that stories are how we learn about the world. “They need your stories,” she told the teachers.
In addition to speaking at Sam Houston Elementary on Wednesday and John Sevier Elementary on Friday, Deedy made two presentations Thursday night to families of English Language Learners, one in Spanish and one in English.
Maryville City Schools has 187 English Learners districtwide, and it was expecting about 80 families at the Thursday night event.
In addition to dinner and Deedy’s storytelling, the event designed to engage families also included giving them each a hardcover copy of her book “The Rooster Who Would Not Be Quiet,” which is written in both Spanish and English, and a handout of literacy principles.
The evening presentations were different than the ones in school by design, so the children and parents will have different things to talk about with each other.
The Maryville City Schools Foundation provided support for the events with Deedy this week, as did parent organizations at each of the schools.
A child of Cuban refugees, Deedy was also an English Learner and has dyslexia. She missed reading picture books when she was little but discovered them when she became a mother and wrote her first book at age 28.
Now she has about a dozen books in print and more in the works.
Deedy said her only mission during the presentations to the children this week was to give them something to enjoy for that time together, no matter what else is going on in their lives. “You do the good in the world that’s placed before you to do,” she said.
The child who didn’t like to read and checked her first book out of a Dekalb County (Georgia) Public Library when she was nearly 8 now has served on the library’s board of trustees and last year was appointed to the Smithsonian Libraries Advisory Board.
