Maryville's Little Nest, a day care center for children of Maryville City Schools employees, is scheduled to open Jan. 4, 2021.
The Maryville Board of Education this week approved spending up to $50,000 in startup expenses, to be repaid over two to three years from the program's income.
The center will be located at Coulter Grove Intermediate School, in a science lab area mostly used for storage now.
With a baby boom in recent years, CGIS staff could fill about half of the 30-child enrollment, but the day care will be open to all MCS employees, with priority for full-time workers.
Patricia Jones, director of the after-school Adventure Club at CGIS, told the board the day care will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and follow the MCS calendar, open on in-service days for teachers, too.
Principal Ramona Best said the rates were set comparable to other day care facilities in the area, but one of the benefits for families will be not having to pay for day care year-round.
The cost per week will be $200 for children 6-36 months and $160 for children ages 3-5. A $25 activity fee will not be charged this year.
The day care will have three separate areas for children of different ages, a separate entrance from the school and its own outdoor play area.
Priority enrollment opened this week, and Jones plans an open house Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.