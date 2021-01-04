Starting today, Jan. 5, Maryville City Schools is requiring students in grades 8-12 to wear face masks until COVID-19 numbers in the schools and community drop to previous low levels.
Director Mike Winstead said a number of teachers had asked for a mask mandate and with the high number of community cases now, the policy is worth doing if there’s a chance it can make a difference.
“I hope it helps keep our doors open,” Winstead said.
Unless something unexpected happens, he said, the mask mandate is likely to be in place until at least spring break.
In an update to families Monday, Jan. 4, MCS also said its intermediate schools, serving grades 4-7, “will increase the standards of expecting students to voluntarily wear masks when social distancing cannot occur.”
Winstead said the number of confirmed COVID-10 cases at the elementary and intermediate schools had been “very manageable” and not as significant as the numbers at the high school and junior high.
He said that he expects a high rate of compliance with the new mask policy, and administrators at the junior high and high school will handle any discipline issues. “We don’t want this taking up a ton of time for teachers,” he said.
A student who refuses to comply with the policy ultimately could be separated from other students, such as learning online, he explained.
Staggering back
All three local public school districts are starting back from winter break today, Jan. 5, with some staggered attendance, based on whether a student’s last name starts with A-K or L-Z. When students aren’t on campus they are expected to learn virtually.
MCS expects its elementary students to be in school every day.
Maryville students in grades 4-12 will be on a staggered campus schedule through at least the end of the week, and the district said it will announce next week’s schedule before Friday, Jan. 8.
By mid-afternoon Monday, Jan. 4, Winstead already had heard that 10-12 staff members will be out of school because of COVID-19 or close contact with someone who had it.
He said Maryville was fortunate that it didn’t have to close an entire school during the first semester, and he would continue to prioritize keeping students in grades 4-7 learning in person, noting older students handle online learning better.
Blount County Schools, which announced Nov. 30 that it was requiring face coverings, has all of its schools on staggered attendance this week.
Alcoa City Schools already had announced that its students will be on a staggered schedule through the end of January.
Director Becky Stone said Monday, Jan. 4, that Alcoa is not at this time changing its mask policy, which says that face coverings are “expected in grades 6-12” and “highly encouraged” in grades Pre-K-5.
Face covering policies across the districts have exceptions, such as when people are 6 feet apart or a student has a documented medical condition.
Vaccines coming
While teachers in other counties have begun to receive COVID-19 vaccines, local districts have not yet received word when their employees will be able to get the shots.
Winstead said Maryville hopes to offer the COVID-19 vaccine like it does the annual flu shot to employees, at its seven schools.
Educators are in the next tier for COVID-19 vaccination administration according to the Blount County Health Department, said Amanda Vance, BCS supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
“Vaccinations are not required for Blount County Schools employees, but employees are encouraged to obtain a vaccine when available,” she emailed.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 among children ages 5-18 in Blount County from Jan. 1-4.
