Maryville City Schools plans to offer more support for serious behavior issues at the elementary level next year.
“What we know from this year is that the need, mental health side, is very serious and growing,” Director Mike Winstead told the Maryville Board of Education during a work session Wednesday, April 7. “COVID just added to that, but it was already growing.”
Maryville City Schools already has added counselors at every level and contracts with the McNabb Center and other agencies for services. The district also has provided training for teachers and administrators, and special “sensory rooms” to help calm students.
“We’re proud of what we’ve done ... but we know that we’ve still got more to do,” he said.
About 3% to 5% of students have “significant discipline issues,” Assistant Director Amy Vagnier said.
“A lot of these students come from foster care or being raised by grandparents, many are homeless and some of them just have some behavior problems,” she said.
“When you’re looking at kinder(garten) through third grade, that’s the one area that parents just don’t want to see that. They don’t want other children throwing chairs and hitting their child, and it is a growing need,” Vagnier said.
As part of the 2021-22 budget, MCS plans to hire a full-time behavior management teaching assistant at each of the three elementary schools, Foothills, John Sevier and Sam Houston.
“If we have a child in first grade that’s unraveling, then that person will scoot down to first grade and will work right alongside that student in hopes to distract, in hopes to provide some sensory tools in order to de-escalate and get that child back on track and able to stay in the classroom,” Vagnier explained. “Sometimes that just doesn’t work. They cannot pull it together, and so then the T.A. would take the child out of the classroom, maybe take a walk and go out on the playground and get them where they need to be and then follow up with some behavior management strategies.”
In addition, the district plans to hire one certified teacher as a behavior management specialist to offer consultation, professional development and role modeling for teachers and administrators part time, but that could expand to full time.
MCS also plans to hire a new part-time counselor for Maryville High School, taking some of the load from a single counselor from the McNabb Center who previously had responsibility for MHS, special education and Maryville Academy, the district’s alternative school.
