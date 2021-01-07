While Blount and Loudon County schools announced they would be closed today, Jan. 8, because of the forecast for inclement weather, Maryville City Schools announced a return next week to full attendance at its intermediate schools.
Maryville Junior High and Maryville High School will continue with staggered attendance Jan. 11-15.
Maryville students in grades 8-12 will have a digital learning day Monday, Jan. 11. Students whose last names start with A-K will attend on campus Tuesday and Thursday; those whose names start with L-Z will be in person Wednesday and Friday.
The district expects to announce plans for the following week on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Maryville City Schools reported only one positive COVID-19 case since students returned to school, Jan. 5-7, and it was an adult at the district level.
However Sharon Anglim, MCS director of communications and special projects, said the case reports include only those for whom contact tracing is required.
“We do have 37 positive student cases who are in isolation,” she wrote in an email response to The Daily Times. “Another week of staggered allows us to get two weeks clear from the New Years holiday.”
Maryville elementary schools have not been on a staggered schedule since returning this week from winter break.
Alcoa City Schools plans staggered attendance all month, and Blount County Schools announced Jan. 6 that it would continue staggered attendance next week at all schools, after 92 reported cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
Having only half the students on campus at a time makes it easier for schools to maintain distancing in an attempt to stop the spread of the new coronavirus and limit required quarantines when there is a case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.