Citing “polarizing opinions,” Maryville City Schools will convene a task force to consider replacing the nickname Rebels.
In a “position statement” released shortly before a school board meeting Monday, July 13, the district describes broader work over the past two years to address diversity not only in race and ethnicity but also areas including social, economic, behavioral, religious and special needs areas.
It also warns that it won’t tolerate racist expressions in the coming school year.
“The board fully supports rigidity and disciplinary actions regarding racist expressions of the Confederate flag, the Confederate soldier, racist slurs, offending and intolerant communication or actions,” it states. “Increased monitoring of all sporting events and school related events will occur to ensure the name ‘Rebels’ for the 2020-2021 school year will only reflect the highest caliber of citizenship, void of any hint or gesture of racism.”
The Maryville High School “Rebels” nickname dates to 1936, but decades later the Confederate battle flag became associated with it, according to The Daily Times archives. The school board moved to remove the flag from school items in 1999 and banned it from home ball games in 2005.
A group of students, teachers, alumni and other community members launched a petition to remove the Rebels name last month, collecting more than 2,700 signatures to date.
Two counter-petitions to keep the name have more than 2,200 and 690 online signatures.
During the school board meeting, MCS Director Mike Winstead said the task force is not only to respond to the petitions but have a broader community conversation about culture, climate and diversity.
Winstead said the task force will include students, community members and school personnel, including himself, Maryville High School’s new principal, Heather Hilton, and Athletic Director Larry Headrick. Members will be announced in early August.
The task force is expected to gather information through focus groups, surveys and interviews throughout the fall and report to the school board in January.
“We heard from passionate folks on both sides of the issue,” Winstead said of comments received since last month.
“There are thousands of people that are very passionate about Maryville, Maryville city and Maryville City Schools that we haven’t heard from, and we won’t hear from them unless we ask.”
In its Diversity Planning position statement, MCS says, “We know that as an educational body, we have a heightened responsibility to teach our students to show respect and dignity to others while working to eliminate social and racial disparity. We are passionate about cultivating and celebrating diversity within the school system and stand united against the negative impact of racism upon communities.”
The statement concludes, “We understand we are a small piece of a large puzzle, but working together we can make a difference.”
Read the full statement and goals online at www.maryville-schools.org/about-us/diversity.
