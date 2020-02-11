Maryville High School sports fans will have more opportunities to see their favorite teams by livestream, under an agreement the school board approved this week.
New Pixellot camera systems will be installed with software that enables them to automatically follow the ball during games, and all Maryville City Schools must provide is the necessary internet connection for the systems to broadcast the action.
MCS has been streaming varsity football games through the NFHS Network School Broadcast program, which approached the district about the new opportunity. NFHS will provide the hardware, software and installation.
Director Mike Winstead told the Maryville Board of Education at its meeting Monday, Feb. 10, that the district is among the top three schools in the nation in terms of number of subscribers for its high school football broadcasts.
The district wants its students to continue to video the varsity football games, Winstead said, but the automated Pixellot system could be in place at the beginning of the next school year for freshman and junior varsity football games, as well as other sports.
In the MHS gym, for example, one will be mounted above the press box. “This will allow us to broadcast every freshman, JV, varsity, every game played at the gym,” Winstead told the board.
Another camera could be used for baseball or the Maryville Junior High School gym. Winstead said it would cost about $5,000 to $7,000 to provide the necessary internet access at the soccer field.
Maryville City Schools will receive a portion of any revenue through subscriptions, but Winstead said, “the bigger opportunity for funding is advertising.” The district would retain 100% of any sponsorships it sells for the broadcasts.
“We’ve not really tapped into that much at all,” he told the board, and a Maryville High School football game may have 7,000 to 8,000 viewers.
Winstead also noted that Maryville’s coaches will have access to recordings of practices for their own use.
In other action this week the board approved spending:
- $52,541 from the instructional equipment budget for two screens with laser projectors to be installed in the junior high gym. The screens from Central Technologies Inc. have nearly a 20-foot diagonal measurement, and Winstead said the district may bring a similar proposal to the board later for the high school gym.
- $16,710 from the MHS athletics budget for a softball scoreboard from Major Display Inc. The new 6-by-14-foot scoreboard has three advertising panels.
The board also approved amendments to the summary of the MCS retirement health plan. The new language clarifies that employees covered under the hybrid Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System are eligible for full retirement benefits at age 65 or when they meet the “Rule of 90,” with the combination of their age and creditable years of service under the plan totaling 90. Other language clarifies when spouses are eligible for the retirement health care plan.
