A new school bus camera system will give Maryville City Schools easy access to recordings of what happens both inside and outside the vehicles.
The Maryville Board of Education on Monday , April 19, unanimously approved spending $34,025.40 for new recording systems on 20 buses the district has under contract with Rocky Top School Buses LLC.
The current camera system has only two views of what happens inside the bus, but the equipment from Safety Vision will add a view of the outside as well, which will show drivers who violate state law by passing when the bus is stopped for students to enter or leave.
The Wi-Fi-enabled system also will automatically download the records not only at the end of the day when buses finish their routes but also when they are within access of the schools’ network.
Currently, administrators are swapping out memory cards on buses to access recordings a couple of times a week, according to Director Mike Winstead.
“We’re excited about this purchase,” he told the board before the vote.
While it won’t give administrators a real-time view of what happens on or around a bus, he said, “it’s the next best thing.”
Home buying
During the meeting at John Sevier Elementary School, the board also unanimously approved buying a house at 408 Melrose St. for $225,000. Winstead said the current owner approached the district about the sale.
The home is near Sam Houston Elementary, by three others that currently house the Maryville City Schools Foundation, MCS Clinic and Family Resource Center. In the short term Maryville’s information technology employees could move into the house next year. In the long term the district may use the property to renovate the SHE entrance and add parking.
The board approved spending $106,094.40 to replace 155 teacher laptops in grades 8-12 with new Dell Latitude 3310 devices. The old laptops will be used to fill student needs until those devices are updated.
Other spending
In other action the board approved:
• Replacing a dishwasher believed to be original to John Sevier Elementary — which according to the MCS website was completed in 1968 — with a new unit from Mobile Fixture Co. for $51,179.6. “We go until we can’t find parts,” Winstead said.
• Paying Denver Hunt Co. LLC $40,285 to extend the awning coverage at John Sevier Elementary, Coulter Grove Intermediate and Maryville Junior High schools.
• Buying a new Ford F-250 truck for the maintenance department through a state contract at $27,260. Winstead said a 1997 Chevrolet truck still will be used to transport mowers.
• Renewing for $34,992 the Filewave site license that allows remote access to computers.
During the school board comment period, Chairman Nick Black took issue with an April 4 Daily Times editorial that criticized General Assembly bills that would raise from $10,000 to $25,000 the threshold for requiring local school boards to solicit competitive bids.
Black said the last time the law was changed was in 2006, when it went from $5,000 to $10,000. “This is a completely benign bill,” he said. “It keeps pace with inflation a little bit, and it’s time for this bill anyway.”
He quoted a sentence in the editorial that said, “If this bill passes, any purchase under $25,000 could go to friends of school board members with no oversight.”
“The reason that they are drawing attention to this is because it would slightly reduce revenue for local papers,” Black said, “and I think it’s a cheap shot to take this position for a bill that is needed. It’s unanimously supported across the state.”
“I think it was unfortunate that this piece was written and, again, taking a cheap shot at us without any support, without any evidence that any of this would occur,” Black said.
School board member Candy Morgan added that the Maryville board’s procedure is to put on the agenda anything that might have a conflict of interest.
