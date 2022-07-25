Maryville City Schools held a breakfast last week for 49 teachers joining the district, which now has eight schools, with Maryville Virtual School opening for grades 2-12.
The director of MVS is Deana Bishop. She has worked for Maryville City Schools for more than 25 years as a teacher, technology coordinator and assistant principal.
Bishop also is a third-generation Blount County school administrator. Her father, Joel Giffin, retired as principal of Maryville Middle School in 2004, and her grandfather Cecil Giffin was an administrator at Everett High School.
Maryville High School has two new assistant principals, David Combs and Stacey Travis. Combs began his teaching career in Knox County in 2000, and he became an assistant principal at Hardin Valley Academy in 2010. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and master’s in curriculum and instruction from the University of Tennessee, followed by an educational specialist degree. Travis has taught mathematics at MHS for 16 years.
Mike Wise, the new assistant principal at Maryville Junior High School, worked for Knox County schools for 20 years, five as an assistant principal at Hardin Valley Academy. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science education from Berea College in Kentucky, a master’s in secondary education from UT and an Ed.S from Lincoln Memorial University.
Maryville City Schools had announced earlier this year that Joshua Oliver would be the new principal at John Sevier Elementary and Molly Rice the new principal at Sam Houston Elementary.
Kristin Bosco has been teaching at JSE since 2018 and is the new assistant principal. She’s a 2011 graduate of Maryville College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Bosco went on to earn a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and an Ed.S in instructional leadership.
Lucas Vagnier, an MHS and UT graduate, taught second grade at Sam Houston Elementary for eight years before being named assistant principal.
