The owners and other parties affiliated with two Maryville medical and chiropractic clinics agreed to pay $163,400 to settle allegations that they had committed insurance fraud, a release from the Department of Justice states.
Align and Anderson Chiropractic are outpatient clinics in Maryville that provide medical and chiropractic services for pain relief. The release states that one service they would offer is to insert an "electro-acupuncture" device to help someone cope with nerve pain.
The installation of the device does not require surgery or anesthesia, the report states, and is not covered by Medicare. However, it added, the clinics were labeling the procedures as one that is covered by Medicare.
The Medicare-covered procedure typically uses a surgeon and operating room, the release states, to implant a device into someone's central nervous system or a targeted area of nerves.
Align and Anderson Chiropractic, the release states, was allegedly billing Medicare for their "electro-acupuncture" procedures under that false label, when they knew it did not classify as that type of procedure.
The clinics agreed to pay a civil settlement in regards to the allegations of committing fraud. They also entered into an agreement that implements measures to help prevent future health care fraud and to address compliance risks.
