The city of Maryville announced Thursday that police will close both lanes of Tuckaleechee Pike at Grandview Drive today, March 12, beginning at 8 a.m.
This closure will be in effect until Atmos Energy completes repairs from a gas leak that occurred late Wednesday afternoon.
Officers will detour traffic around the area and detour signs will be in place.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible, the city said.
