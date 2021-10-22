Maryville College plans to open a track facility in spring 2023 with men’s and women’s teams competing.
During the college’s Founder’s Day event Friday night, Oct. 22, at the Clayton Center for the Arts, MC President Bryan F. Coker announced plans to construct the Austin Coleman Piper Memorial Track and begin recruiting for men’s and women’s track and field teams.
The expansion will give the college 16 varsity sports teams, and the track will honor the 1968 alumnus who chaired the Maryville College board of directors until his death in an accident two months ago.
Estimated to cost $2 million to $3 million, the facility will include a turf infield for use by the college’s current teams.
“The board of directors approved the plan just earlier today, and the new track and field facility will be constructed right next to our new soccer pitch and softball field,” Coker told the crowd of donors and alumni who had gathered in the Ronald & Lynda Nutt Theatre. “Gifts already made to MC in memory of Cole Piper are being earmarked for this facility, and additional fundraising for the track facility will be coordinated through our Advancement Office.”
Maryville College offered track and field for male students from 1892 until 1983, and Piper was a member of the team in the 1960s.
“Those of you who knew Cole from his MC days know that track and field was a sport in which he participated and really excelled,” Coker said. “I know he would be so pleased to see this sport make a comeback here after a nearly 40-year absence, and I know he would be humbled to see his name attached to it.”
Groundbreaking is planned for March, and the college will begin recruiting for the teams immediately. Maryville College is launching a national search for a director of men’s and women’s track and field on Oct. 25.
The last sport added on the campus was golf in 2009.
Sports expansion
Athletics Director Sara Quatrocky said the college has discussed reintroducing track and field for several years.
“Men’s and women’s track and field is a great start to our overall sport expansion plan at Maryville College,” she said. “The two programs will assist the college in enrollment, while attracting high-achieving academic students. The women’s track and field program will also assist in our efforts to offer additional opportunities for female-identifying students to participate in intercollegiate athletics.”
The USA South Athletic Conference, of which Maryville College is a member, sponsors championships in track and field, so student-athletes would be eligible to compete in not only conference championships, but NCAA championships.
Quatrocky said she expects the current men’s and women’s cross country teams to thrive with a spring addition of track and field. Long distance runners will have two seasons in which to compete during the academic year.
“When starting a program in year one, you focus on building around the distance running, sprinting, hurdles and jumping events,” she explained. “Also, our Athletic Department has some current student-athletes on other varsity teams who may be interested in competing in some of the field events.”
“This is an exciting time to be a part of our department,” she said. “After the staff has been identified, we will hit the ground running, focusing on local and regional recruiting in hopes of fielding 15 student-athletes on each of the men’s and women’s team in year one.”
Piper’s service
Quatrocky added that building a facility that will directly impact so many students is “a perfect way” to honor the late board chair.
“Cole’s support of our department and the student experience was always something I personally admired, and I’m excited to see his name attached to this special project,” she said. “A facility like this sends a message that Maryville College is moving forward in a direction the current students should be proud of and prospective students should want to come be a part of in the future.”
This spring Piper called his time at the college “an academic adventure that changed my life,” a place where he made lifelong friendships and challenged himself, developing self-confidence that served his entire life. As part of a fundraising campaign he said, “I give to Maryville College because I am absolutely confident that over the past 50-plus years since my graduation, the college has provided this same life-changing experience to so many others. The best way that I can thank the college is to financially support its mission and vision.”
A Knoxville resident, Piper was 74 when he died in an accident in Chautauqua, New York, according to his obituary.
A Pennsylvania native, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Maryville College and continued his studies at the University of Tennessee and Pennsylvania State University. He spent most of his career as an executive with Proffitt’s department stores, retiring in 1999.
He joined the college’s board of directors in October 2019 and became chairman last October.
Piper also had been an adjunct professor, marketing director for the on-campus Mountain Challenge program, and interim leader for the admissions team, as well as serving on the college’s Bicentennial Steering Committee.
