Two assistant professors and one visiting lecturer have joined Maryville College, bringing the total number of full-time faculty members to 74.
In the Division of Social Sciences, Naji Bsisu joined the faculty as an assistant professor of political science. Bsisu holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Dayton, a master’s degree in Middle Eastern studies from the University of Chicago, a master’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri, and a Ph.D. in international affairs from the University of Georgia, where his concentrations included international affairs and comparative politics. His dissertation project focused on refugees and repression.
His areas of expertise include refugees, forced migration, civil war/conflict, the Middle East and North Africa. Since 2018 he has served as the managing editor of the “International Studies Review” journal.
Joy Buongiorno joined the Division of Natural Sciences as an assistant professor of environmental biology. Her areas of expertise include microbiology, bioinformatics, astrobiology, geomicrobiology and environmental microbiology.
Buongiorno holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Tennessee Technological University, a master’s degree in geoscience from the University of Tennessee, and a Ph.D. in microbiology from UT. Most recently, she was a postdoctoral research fellow in the Geophysical Laboratory at the Carnegie Institution of Washington.
Also in the Division of Natural Sciences, R. Alan Smith joined the faculty as a visiting lecturer. His teaching areas include general chemistry and cell biology, and his areas of expertise include genetics and evolution.
Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of the Cumberlands, a master of science degree in botany from UT, and a Ph.D. in biology from Vanderbilt University. Previously, he taught biology at Roane State Community College. He also has served as chair of the Department of Science and Mathematics at Trevecca Nazarene University.
The college also announced five promotions: Angelia Gibson to professor of chemistry, Dan Hickman to associate professor of Spanish, Alicia Massie-Legg to senior lecturer in music, Maria Siopsis to professor of mathematics and Jeremy Steeves to associate professor of exercise science.
