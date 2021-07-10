Maryville College this summer will offer Twilight Tours at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through August.
Conducted by current students, the tours include a meeting with an admissions counselor who can answer any college search or financial aid questions.
“Evening tours are convenient for families who might not be able to be here during the work day, and the cooler evening temperatures are ideal for the walking tour,” said Alayne Bowman, vice president for admissions and financial aid at Maryville College.
Applications are still being accepted for the fall 2021 semester for first-year students and transfer students.
Morning and afternoon campus tours also are offered Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. this summer.
Visit maryvillecollege.edu/visit to schedule a tour.
