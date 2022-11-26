Maryville College has named Aja Rodriguez its new director of diversity, equity and inclusion. The 2004 MC graduate began her role in the Division of Student Affairs last month.
Rodriguez earned a master’s degree in education with a focus on student affairs in higher education from Texas State University after completing a double major in writing communication and theater at Maryville.
Beginning in February, Rodriguez served as the director of engagement and advocacy at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, where she was responsible for programming events like new student orientation and registration, as well as outreach and faculty training.
Additionally, as the university’s Title IX coordinator, Rodriguez led the implementation of revamped reporting and educational processes to better align with federal guidelines and best practices.
As the Maryville’s new DEI director — a role previously held by Larry Ervin, who retired last spring after 31 years of service to MC — Rodriguez is responsible for creating initiatives that encourage the long-term development of a respectful and diverse student body. Rodriguez will report to the chief diversity officer and vice president and dean of students, Melanie V. Tucker.
In his inaugural address in 2020, Maryville College President Bryan F. Coker identified “becoming a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community” as a key area of focus for the campus. Recognizing that the college’s commitment to providing opportunities to all dates back to its founding, Coker has stated that MC “cannot rest on (its) history and legacy alone.” Since then the college has convened a president’s advisory board for DEI and approved a strategic plan for inclusive excellence.
Rodriguez’s office, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, is located in Bartlett Hall.
