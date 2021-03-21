At least 100 Maryville College alumni and friends on April 17 plan to live the founder’s motto of “do good on the largest possible scale” with volunteer activities in their communities.
The first KT Global projects this year also are inspired by Kin Takahashi, the Japanese student who — among other contributions — mustered the volunteers and donations needed to build Bartlett Hall in the late 1800s.
For more than two decades, MC alumni have been returning to campus in the summer for KT Week, now called KT Days, living on campus while tackling a number of improvement projects, including building, landscaping and organizing archives. Current students and local alumni also participate in KT WeekEND in the spring. College faculty, staff and friends often join in.
The idea for KT Global came up before COVID-19 canceled KT Days in 2020 and this summer, according to Angie Harris, the college’s director of alumni affairs, and it isn’t expected to replace the other events.
During an alumni association meeting in fall 2019, members discussed the inability of many to return to campus for KT Days because they live far away or have work or family obligations. “We also were trying to recruit young alumni,” Harris said.
The Maryville College Alumni Association announced KT Global in October 2020, and more than two dozen alumni have registered projects, from planting a garden at a Kingsport elementary school to planting trees in Washington, D.C., and cleaning up an area in Kyrgyzstan. One of the local projects is picking up litter in Cades Cove, but MC alumni also will be cleaning up beaches from Massachusetts to Florida.
“The spirit of Maryville College is serving others,” Harris said, and the logo for the event says “Connecting through Service.”
The college is encouraging alumni to do projects on their own, volunteer with close friends and family, or form a volunteer group with MC alumni in their communities. Participants are asked to follow COVID-19 precautions during the volunteer projects.
Harris is asking alumni to register their project on the college website by April 9, so she can help with recruitment and promotion.
With the April 17 date for KT Global, local alumni will be able to work with current students on campus projects for their KT WeekEND.
Activities will include building benches and a pollinator garden near Crawford House, as well as building trusses for a roof on the spring house in the College Woods, pruning limbs back from the trails and picking up trash.
In the afternoon, students will have a picnic lunch and be able to climb Mountain Challenge’s 55-foot Alpine Climbing Tower.
“I think Isaac Anderson would be really, really proud,” Harris said, referring to the college’s founder more than 200 years ago, who established the motto to “do good on the largest possible scale.”
