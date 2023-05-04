Worn down remnants of J & K Super Store’s former life in downtown Maryville cling to one last corner of the building. Thursday afternoon, Maryville College President Bryan Coker announced how the college is involved in bringing the vacant space fronting Church Street back to life as the MC Downtown Center.
The outdated wallpaper splotched with shopping carts, pastures and produce likely won’t stick around as the college fills the top floor of the building — plans Coker said MC has been working on for about two years.
Construction will start soon at 205 Court St., and Coker hopes finished renovations will be unveiled early in 2024. In a room full of developers, investors and public officials, his eight-month time estimate was met with some light hearted laughter and understanding nods toward his optimism.
Once finished, the building will be open to students and employees taking or teaching programs stationed there. The community will also be able to buy merchandise from a small store in the building or sign up for community classes offered there.
A layout of the plans for the building’s top floor show two classrooms, space for an MC spirit store, kitchen with large area for sitting, offices, bathrooms and storage.
The college’s new hospitality and regional identity major will be based in the historical J & K building with two new classrooms primarily used to teach the program. Fermentation sciences will also have brewing equipment and teaching space there.
The kitchen will be used for teaching/demonstrations from the restaurant at RT Lodge or other local dining partners and cooking classes for the community.
Coker estimated with four to five classes daily, the college will bring about 150 to 200 people downtown each day of the week.
Private, public, collegiate collaboration
MC’s interest in the J & K building is one more step toward revitalizing downtown.
During his speech, Coker said the college has both an opportunity and responsibility to join downtown revitalization energy, as the success of the college and downtown are entwined.
“We all know things changed over the years,” Coker said. “Downtown changed. Strip malls were built, and the highway was widened. But things are changing again.”
Coker, Blount Partnership President/CEO Bryan Daniels and Maryville Mayor Andy White each acknowledged the attention developers are giving downtown Maryville. Daniels referred to a group of 12 developers, some of whom he said he saw in the crowd Thursday.
Investment into the former grocery store is spearheaded by the college and property owners. Joseph Construction is one of the partners who owns the building and is also contracted to complete renovations, which are designed by Johnson Architecture.
Coker told The Daily Times the college is not yet ready to release information on its monetary investment, both to prepare the space and lease it.
MC’s contract expires in 10 years, but Coker said the college plans to renew it and be there for a long time. Its connection to the former grocery store dates back to the 20th century, when J & K advertised to college students and staff, who frequented the store.
Plans for the bottom half of the building have not yet been announced. But last year, developers received approval from the city for a two-story balcony.
Facing the empty lot, where Tri-Hop Brewery has a wooden staircase and patio, design plans from October had refigured Tri-Hop’s stairs to connect with the front half of the J & K building.
