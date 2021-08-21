With classes scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 25, Maryville College says most of its students and employees have received COVID-19 vaccines.
All full-time faculty members are vaccinated, the private college announced Thursday, Aug. 19. In addition, 79% of students and more than 88% of all employees have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
That compares to 41.3% of Blount County residents being fully vaccinated, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. About a quarter of children ages 12-15 in Blount County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and 36.7% of those 16-20.
“We believe that we are currently the most vaccinated campus in the state of Tennessee,” Maryville College President Bryan Coker said in a news release.
Pellissippi State Community College is not tracking the number of employees or students who are vaccinated.
Maryville College announced in April that it would require students and employees to be vaccinated by Aug. 1, although it is allowing a “personal preference” exemption as well as medical and religious exemptions. The college has said it may remove the personal preference exemption when the vaccines move beyond emergency use authorization.
Those at the college who are unvaccinated will be tested periodically for the virus, and students choosing the personal preference exemption must pay a $250-per-semester COVID-19 testing fee.
“We value an in-person educational experience here at Maryville College, and I am so proud of our community and its efforts to keep our campus safe and healthy,” Coker said.
The college will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health, he said.
Maryville College currently is requiring everyone on campus to be masked indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and it is encouraging people to physically distance indoors.
The college has posted online the principles guiding its decisions through the pandemic, including a commitment to evidence-based decision-making.
“#ScotsGetShots is how we can exemplify our commitment to caring for others and how we live out our mission today of, in the words of Maryville College founder Rev. Isaac Anderson, ‘doing good on the largest possible scale,’” Coker said in last week’s announcement.
In the two weeks ended Aug. 19, Blount County averaged 74.5 new cases of COVID-19 reported a day, compared with an average of 41.5 in the two weeks that ended Aug. 5. The county reported 21 new cases among children ages 5-18 on Aug. 19.
Among 252 COVID-19 tests that Blount County Schools administered on its 21 campuses Aug. 2-18, 43 students and five staff members tested positive.
