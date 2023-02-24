Maryville College this week added resources to teach students and staff what eating disorders are and the resources available for those struggling. The college’s weeklong event — ahead of the National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, Feb. 27 through March 5 — was led by a student with a decade of personal experience on the topic.
Now a senor majoring in health an wellness promotion, Rachel Lawson was just 13 when she was first diagnosed with an eating disorder, anorexia nervosa, under which people have a distorted perception of their body and fear of gaining weight.
That led to six months of intensive treatment in Colorado, but Lawson said, “You have to have the mentality ready to recover.”
During her freshman year of high school, she said, “I relapsed really hard,” which led to further treatment, this time in Indiana. At that point she was diagnosed as bulimic with anorexic tendencies. She started purging at the age of 15, attempting to rid her body of food in unhealthy ways, including abusing laxatives. “I wanted to feel empty all the time,” she explained.
Eventually her health issues led to a scope of her esophagus and the warning that if she didn’t stop she was probably only a month away from rupturing the tube that connects the throat to the stomach. “That hit home for me,” said Lawson.
“Learning to want to recover was really hard from me,” she said. Now Lawson has been in recovery for a year.
She’s learned to recognize when perceptions aren’t real and instead are just the eating disorder talking to her.
“It took a lot of love and a lot of forgiveness for the hate I showed myself,” she said.
Now she journals and she knows when to take a walk to get out of her own head. “If it’s a bad day, I’ll call my mom,” she said. “It’s amazing to have a wonderful person like that in your life.”
“It helps to have a wonderful support system,” she said.
Leading NEDA Week on campus is part of Lawson’s internship with the MC Counseling Center. “On a college campus I think it’s important to raise awareness of all the different kinds of eating disorders,” she said.
An estimated 30 million Americans have eating disorders, about two-thirds of them women.
This week
Through the college’s own NEDA Week it aimed to raise awareness in multiple ways, including a table full of information in the college’s dining hall.
The college offered a brief video lecture from registered dietitian Peggy Pratt of Radiant Nutrition in Knoxville, encouraging faculty to show it in classes Feb. 21 and posting it on Facebook.
In the video Pratt explains different types of eating disorders, potential causes and the type of comprehensive treatment needed, with both emotional and physical care. She also offers recommendations for how to talk with someone who may have an eating disorder.
Lawson is writing a thesis on eating disorders and comorbidities, and she noted that most people with an eating disorder also are dealing with something such as anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress. So, she said, it’s important to not only keep an eye on their eating but their overall mental health.
The Counsel Center offered drop-in hours to talk about resources, and students in the Sport and Exercise Nutrition course presented research-based posters on topics ranging from the prevalence of eating disorders to the health and performance consequences of them.
Lawson knows what it’s like to believe a number on a scale is somehow connected to feeling good enough, so one of the events on campus this week encouraged people to “dump the scale,” complete with trash bins available to collect them.
“When battling an eating disorder, you feel alone,” said Lawson. Along with other types of information available on campus this week, she offered a worksheet of positive body affirmations, putting a focus on what people can do.
Lawson is looking forward to graduating in May and a career focused on nutrition but hopes the college will continue NEDA Week after she leaves campus.
“I want people to realize that they are never alone, and there are always support and treatment options,” she said. “You should never be ashamed or afraid to ask for help.”
“You do not want to live your life at war with yourself, your mind and your body,” Lawson said.
