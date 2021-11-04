Hundreds of Maryville College students and alumni worked their way through dozens of potential opportunities laid out around the Clayton Center for the Arts on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The first in-person career and internship fair at the college since the pandemic began had several adjustments: masks, no handshakes and some employers offering QR codes students could scan to upload their resumes.
A total of 41 businesses, nonprofits and graduate schools filled the William Baxter Lee III Grand Foyer, downstairs and up. After an online event last year, “our partners were really excited to return to face-to-face interviews,” said Sarah Taylor Yeaple, director of the Maryville College Career Center.
The steady flow of young people also showed students and alumni were eager to check out the opportunities, although Yeaple said often they grapple with uncertainty.
“Even if they feel confident about their skill-sets, they’re not confident about what the future holds,” she said.
The good news: “The opportunities are there, and they are growing,” Yeaple said.
While these young people have had to navigate the pandemic, it also gave them the opportunity to hone skills employers seek, such as problem-solving and resilience. “They can leverage that to their advantage,” the director said.
For some students, this was their first professional networking scenario. A week before the career fair, the college held a “prepare fair” to help the students hone skills, including eye contact and body language, more important than ever with no handshakes and with masks. They also received tips on professional dress and an opportunity to practice with some “faux” employers.
At the event Thursday, opportunities ranged from health care to hospitality and logistics, from AmeriCorps to major employers including DENSO, as well several places where students can continue their educations.
Senior Zoey Higgs found opportunities linked to both of her majors: criminal justice and psychology.
Knoxville Police Officer Frederick Kimber had students lined up at his table as he explained options such as the department’s cadet program for 18- to 21-year-olds, allowing them to work around a class schedule.
From Sevier County, the Southern Hospitality Internship Program, launched last year, was talking about paid internships with housing in three areas: hospitality management; restaurant management/culinary arts; and amusements and attractions operations. It’s a one-stop shop for 30 businesses in the area, with a 14-week internship program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.