Lorelai Stepp takes a photo of her mother, Jennifer Stepp, atop the Mountain Challenge Alpine Tower during Maryville College’s 2022 Homecoming. Class of 2015, Stepp said she and her husband met there when she worked the Mountain Challenge program. It’s their favorite place on campus, she said.
James and Madlon Travis Laster received the 2022 Alumni Citation awards from Maryville College. Both graduates of the Maryville College class of 1956, the Lasters have taught in classrooms around the world. James Laster has spent a career dedicated to music, while Madlon Travis Laster has focused on elementary education.
Sisters Joleah (back) and Joveah (front) Fitzgerald wait for candy to land in front of them during the 2022 Maryville College Homecoming Parade. Meanwhile, their brother Ashton Rice, a defensive lineman, was preparing for the game.
Maryville College’s “unofficial mascot” Nibblet made an appearance at Saturday’s homecoming. Rescued by Horse Haven of Tennessee, Nibblet is five years old. He loves people but loves the food at his hooves more. Unafraid of anything, he rode in an elevator on campus and let children as young as 21 months old brush him.
Gray Wilson, 2 years old, ran off some energy before the Maryville College Homecoming game on Saturday in the designated play area for children, featuring inflatables and a fence for parents to take a breather too.
