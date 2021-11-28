On Nov. 22, the Maryville College Athletics Department unveiled a new, state-of-the-art athletics media and film room inside Cooper Athletic Center.
The renovated Garnet Room provides an enhanced video and audio experience in a modern, Scots-themed room with a theater-style seating area. The room will provide a space for all varsity sports teams to use for team film breakdown, team meetings, recruiting visits and press conferences.
KenJo Markets, with headquarters in Alcoa, provided the initial funding for the project.
“We are extremely appreciative of our team members and loyal customers at KenJo Markets who make gifts like this possible,” KenJo Markets President Wes Carruthers said. “It’s an honor to be able to support our local community.”
Carruthers, along with several family members, attended the Nov. 22 ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony.
“The Garnet Room upgrades our student-athlete experience with a modern space that looks and feels big time,” said Sara Quatrocky, Maryville College athletic director. “We are incredibly grateful to KenJo and Wes Carruthers for making this dream become a reality for our department.”
Upgrades
Maryville College also is celebrating several major improvements to the building that houses MC’s Athletics Department and gymnasium.
Cooper Athletic Center received several interior upgrades, including floor repairs and hallway renovations; the installation of a new fire alarm system; repairs to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; and electrical work.
The Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium, which includes three full-length basketball courts and two volleyball courts, also received a new paint job, as well as new basketball goals on the main court.
These Cooper interior repairs were funded through private support led by Randy Lambert, former Maryville College student-athlete, former MC head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, and longtime supporter of the college.
“Though there is more work to be done, it is gratifying to see the renovations taking place and what an impact it has on both the student-athlete and fan experiences,” Lambert said.
The building was constructed in 1970 as an athletic facility and physical education building, and it was dedicated as Cooper Athletic Center in 1994.
It was named for student-athletes Finis Cooper and Ethel Burchfield Cooper from the Classes of 1918 and 1919, respectively. The Coopers’ names were added to the building in 1994, after a trust fund released more than $1 million to renovate the facility and provide for ongoing maintenance.
Before this year, the last major renovations were completed in 2008. In 2008, the main court of the Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium in Cooper Athletic Center was named for Lambert.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of MC alumni and friends, especially Coach Lambert and his family,” said Darrin Travillian, assistant athletic director for operations and head women’s basketball coach. “Coach Lambert paced these sidelines enough to see the need for an improved Cooper, and having spent his life’s work in this building, he answered the call for the students and the staff. Whether it is the aesthetic of fresh paint, or the functionality of operational HVAC and lights, we want our teams to enjoy a first-class experience.”
To contribute to Maryville College Athletics, contact Eric Bellah, director of development, at eric.bellah@maryvillecol lege.edu or 865-981-8225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.