Maryville College this week announced a revised schedule that scraps spring break in 2021 in an effort to reduce the potential for travel-related spread of COVID-19.
Spring classes now are scheduled to begin Thursday, Jan. 21 — a week later than originally planned. The college will be closed April 2 for Good Friday, and classes will end April 29 under the revised schedule. Spring semester exams will be held May 1 and May 3-5.
“Because COVID-19 remains a major health crisis in the United States, and around the world, the College remains committed to its current risk mitigation strategies of masking, physical distancing and minimizing on-campus density moving forward through the academic year,” read an Oct. 6 memo to the campus community from Melanie Tucker, vice president and dean of students, and Dan Klingensmith, vice president and dean of the college.
Move-in for returning and new residential students will begin Jan. 17, and students will use a sign-up process to select their dates and times for move-in. Baccalaureate and commencement for the Class of 2021 are scheduled for May 8, and May Term is to begin May 10.
A commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020, previously scheduled for Dec. 19, has been rescheduled for May 2021. Details will be announced later.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding exhibited by the campus community this semester, and ask that everyone remain committed to complying with our COVID-19 guidelines and policies so that in-person experiences can continue at Maryville College this academic year,” Tucker and Klingensmith wrote.
The private college has declined to say how many COVID-19 cases it has had, citing guidance from health officials and privacy concerns.
Maryville College students may request to stay on campus during a break period, and that option will be available this fall. Requests are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
